Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
Related
Trustmark offering drive-thru shredding Thursday in Huntsville
Those bringing items are asked to bring no more than three large trash bags/boxes full of documents to be shredded and remain in their vehicles.
Huntsville first responders, mayor honor 9/11 victims at moment first plane hit
At precisely 7:46 a.m. CT - the moment when a jet crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001 - sirens sounded for 30 seconds as members of Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, and HEMSI stood for a moment of silence.
wdhn.com
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials. Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed that the toddler fell out of a second-story window from an apartment building at 216 Binford Drive. Webster says they received the call...
New path connects Aldridge Creek Greenway, Weatherly Road, South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
A new addition to the City of Huntsville's greenway network opened Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
WAFF
Portion of Monroe Street closing temporarily
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two northbound lanes of a portion of Monroe Street in downtown Huntsville will be closed temporarily for improvements. According to the city of Huntsville, the closure is for stormwater sewer improvements. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 12 through 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.
WAFF
Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
MidCity District announces $110 million development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
Decatur man arrested for $2,500 worth of damages to business
Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man for excessive damage to a business on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville
A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in electrical accident at construction site
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man killed Wednesday at a construction site. Robert Philyaw, 41, was accidentally electrocuted while he was working on electricity at the site near the old Burlington Coat Factory on University Drive. Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m....
WAFF
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sept. 2, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested a man who was participating in the distribution of massive amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, Mark Saint Jules Dolce was arrested on Sept. 2 by...
WAFF
Man in serious condition after being hit by car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a car. Don Webster with HEMSI told us Saturday night at the intersection of Cobb Road and Drake Avenue the incident occurred. Webster says it was a man who was hit. We reached...
WAAY-TV
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home
A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports
A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WAAY-TV
Small plane crash reported in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and other officials responded to a small plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport in Meridianville Thursday afternoon. Two people were on the plane when it crashed about 1:25 p.m. They are being taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman.
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5