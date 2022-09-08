ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials. Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed that the toddler fell out of a second-story window from an apartment building at 216 Binford Drive. Webster says they received the call...
Portion of Monroe Street closing temporarily

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two northbound lanes of a portion of Monroe Street in downtown Huntsville will be closed temporarily for improvements. According to the city of Huntsville, the closure is for stormwater sewer improvements. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 12 through 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both westbound lanes of Drake Avenue will be closed on Friday for service line repair work. According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and Hastings Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If possible, avoid this area while crews are working.
MidCity District announces $110 million development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sept. 2, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested a man who was participating in the distribution of massive amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, Mark Saint Jules Dolce was arrested on Sept. 2 by...
Man in serious condition after being hit by car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a car. Don Webster with HEMSI told us Saturday night at the intersection of Cobb Road and Drake Avenue the incident occurred. Webster says it was a man who was hit. We reached...
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home

A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports

A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Small plane crash reported in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and other officials responded to a small plane crash near Huntsville Executive Airport in Meridianville Thursday afternoon. Two people were on the plane when it crashed about 1:25 p.m. They are being taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman.
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
