HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two northbound lanes of a portion of Monroe Street in downtown Huntsville will be closed temporarily for improvements. According to the city of Huntsville, the closure is for stormwater sewer improvements. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 12 through 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

