dailyadvent.com
17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet
ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
Friends, family gather to remember 2 Oswego teens electrocuted after car crash
Oswego County, N.Y. — Family and friends this week are gathering to remember two teens who were electrocuted when they stepped on live wires after a crash in Oswego County on a stormy night. Calling hours are today for Matthew “Matt” Bice, 17, of Albion from 4 to 7...
northcountrynow.com
Tall ship docks in Ogdensburg
The tall ship Nao Trinidad docked in Ogdensburg today (Sept. 8) after weather delayed its arrival by two days. Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Sunday. The ship will be one of the attractions of the city’s Old River Fest which will kick off Friday night with a block party featuring food trucks and live music. Read more here. For more information on the ship visit www.NaoTrinidad.org . NCNow photo.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in Watertown Saturday night. City police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Taylor, of the Town of Watertown, for allegedly shooting another man on State Street Saturday. At 10 PM, our camera crews...
WKTV
Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville
LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
informnny.com
Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division welcomes new Commanding General
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division has a new commanding general. At a Change of Command Ceremony on September 9, Major General Milford Beagle Jr. handed the Division over to Major General Gregory Anderson. The salute to the outgoing and incoming Commanders took the form of...
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Police arrest Town of Watertown man in State Street shooting case
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Police arrested a man for an alleged shooting that happened in the city Saturday night. City Police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Christopher Taylor, of 24907 State Route 12. He was taken into custody at that Town of Watertown address at 10 o’clock Saturday night. Taylor is accused of shooting another man in the legs near the intersection of State Street and William Street in the city.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month
A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.
Man who killed brother, then himself in upstate N.Y. posted haunting message online
HASTINGS, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
