The tall ship Nao Trinidad docked in Ogdensburg today (Sept. 8) after weather delayed its arrival by two days. Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Sunday. The ship will be one of the attractions of the city’s Old River Fest which will kick off Friday night with a block party featuring food trucks and live music. Read more here. For more information on the ship visit www.NaoTrinidad.org . NCNow photo.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO