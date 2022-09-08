ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NY

17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet

ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Tall ship docks in Ogdensburg

The tall ship Nao Trinidad docked in Ogdensburg today (Sept. 8) after weather delayed its arrival by two days. Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Sunday. The ship will be one of the attractions of the city’s Old River Fest which will kick off Friday night with a block party featuring food trucks and live music. Read more here. For more information on the ship visit www.NaoTrinidad.org . NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
WKTV

Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division welcomes new Commanding General

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division has a new commanding general. At a Change of Command Ceremony on September 9, Major General Milford Beagle Jr. handed the Division over to Major General Gregory Anderson. The salute to the outgoing and incoming Commanders took the form of...
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Police arrest Town of Watertown man in State Street shooting case

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Police arrested a man for an alleged shooting that happened in the city Saturday night. City Police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Christopher Taylor, of 24907 State Route 12. He was taken into custody at that Town of Watertown address at 10 o’clock Saturday night. Taylor is accused of shooting another man in the legs near the intersection of State Street and William Street in the city.
WATERTOWN, NY
