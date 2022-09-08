Read full article on original website
Related
Experienced Labor & Employment Attorney Nisha Verma Rejoins Dorsey & Whitney
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Nisha Verma has rejoined the Firm as a Partner in the Labor & Employment group in Southern California. Nisha joins Dorsey from her role as Senior Legal Counsel at Falck, a leading international provider of ambulance and healthcare services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005924/en/ Nisha Verma rejoins Dorsey & Whitney as a Partner in the Labor & Employment practice in the Southern California office. (Photo: Business Wire)
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78.
Do permit fees worsen housing woes? Santa Rosa embarks on review, may re-jigger fees
photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Adding a deck in Santa Rosa? A permit and inspection will set you back $199.93 before the first board or nail. A retaining wall? $185. Are those fees exorbitant and hampering the city's progress? Santa Rosa is considering revamping how and how much it charges for development fees, permits and inspections. The effort won't touch one of the major bugaboos of the real estate industry: impact fees. But officials are reaching out to builders and the general public on how to streamline a cumbersome process, and perhaps subsidize certain efforts. Claire Hartman is director of Santa Rosa's Planning and Economic...
Comments / 0