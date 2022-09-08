Greenbrier West tames Buffalo in opener

CHARMCO (WVDN) – The kickoff to the high school football season is like a holiday for most fans in western Greenbrier County. The Cavaliers gave their fans a lot of reasons to celebrate on the opening Friday night, a spirited effort that saw West dominate their intrastate opponents 33-0 in a lightning-shortened contest.

The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff and went right to work dissecting Buffalo’s defense. West crafted a 12-play, 67-yard scoring drive capped off by a 24-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cole Vandall. Vandall split the Bison defense on a series of perfectly executed blocks from seniors Reney Cordial and Ty Nickell and juniors Jacob Nutter and Tucker Lilly. Once in the secondary, Vandall sprinted through both Buffalo defenders at the 7:35 mark of the first quarter. Hayden Ridgeway chipped in a PAT for the early 7-0 lead.

Buffalo’s opening drive looked promising when the Bison quickly drove from their own 40-yard line to the West 17, but the wheels quickly came off the Buffalo offense. A series of penalties and sacks promptly set the Bison on their heels, forcing them to punt from where they began their drive, their own 40-yard line.

Greenbrier West attacked the Buffalo defense. After a couple of short gains, Vandall scrambled out of the pocket and into Bison territory with a 41-yard gain. From that point, Nickell bounced outside on a 21-yard carry followed by a 10-yard burst up the middle. Nickell capped the eight-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Ridgeway’s extra point made it 14-0 with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers would keep their early momentum by forcing a three-and-out drive for Buffalo. Nickell was just beginning to gain some steam and capped off a brilliant first quarter with a 49-yard jaunt to the Bison 25-yard line. Two plays later, Nickell had his second rushing touchdown of the season, a 16-yarder that gave West a 20-0 lead with 10:54 left in the first half.

The Cavalier defense stifled Buffalo once again for a second straight three-and-out series. Nickell carried Greenbrier West out of their own territory with his second 49-yard carry of the half. Two plays later, Nickell looked to have his third touchdown of the half when he dashed off left tackle for an apparent 30-yard touchdown. A holding call, however, brought the ball back to the Buffalo 31. Undaunted, the Cavaliers methodically jabbed at the Bison defense. Vandall scrambled for a five-yard gain and Nickell carried West just outside of the ten-yard line on fourth down conversion.

Lilly went under center and play-actioned out of the backfield, rolling to his right. Dalton Heath, five yards behind the defender, angled for the corner of the endzone. The ball was ever-so-slightly overthrown, but Heath got a hand on it and tipped it twice as he fell face first to the turf. As Heath slid across the ground, arms outstretched, the ball settled on his backside and started to fall incomplete. Heath’s momentum carried him further and his feet thrust up after hitting the turf, tipping the ball back toward his right hip. Just as his forward momentum stopped, Heath rolled onto his left side and reached down with his right hand, plucking the ball off his pads, and clutching it to his belly for a dramatic touchdown reception. Ridgeway’s kick made it a 27-0 lead with 6:29 remaining in the first half.

Buffalo was desperate to get something going on offense. A 22-yard kickoff return gave the Bison decent field position at their own 38-yard line. From there, the Bison would move backwards as the Cavalier defense asserted its dominance. Junior West linemen Jacob Witt and Cameron White combined to sack Buffalo quarterback Josh Moody on first down. Bison running back Brad Harris was swallowed up at the line of scrimmage by Ethan Hamons and four teammates on second down. Moody barely escaped pressure from Heath on third down and threw the ball away. Buffalo could muster no better than a third straight three-and-out possession.

The Cavaliers would find themselves back in scoring position quickly as Ethan Holliday returned the punt to the Bison 4. Aided by a facemask call, West would begin their drive at the Buffalo 31-yard line. After suffering two penalty infractions themselves, West would get things in gear. Lilly connected with Holliday across the middle for a fifteen-yard reception. Vandall, back in at quarterback, had Heath in his sights in the right corner but the ball was tipped away by a Bison defender. Nickell started left, changed direction, and split two Buffalo defenders for his third touchdown of the first half.

Buffalo would run out the remaining 2:35 of the first half and receive the second half kickoff, but to no avail. The Bison would punt the ball away followed by both teams trading punts. The game was halted for a lightning delay with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter. The first delay came at 9:27 P.M. with the mandatory half-hour delay resetting with each subsequent flash across the sky. At 9:58, the officials and both coaches agreed to call the game complete.

Greenbrier West won their season opener for the 38th time in 55 games. The Cavaliers are 23-5 in home openers (3-0 Rainelle, 20-5 Charmco). West shutout an opening night opponent for the twelfth time, six of those at home (Rainelle 1, Charmco 5). Head coach Toby Harris is 14-4 in season openers including 12-2 for the Cavaliers with an impressive 7-0 home record (3-0 Rainelle, 4-0 Charmco). Finally, Greenbrier West is now 6-5 all-time vs Buffalo including 3-1 in season openers, 4-2 at home, with three wins by shutout.

The Cavaliers (1-0) face Summers County on Friday while Buffalo (0-1) hosts Petersburg.

Buffalo 0 0 0 – – 0

Greenbrier West 14 19 0 – – 33

1st

7:35 Cole Vandall 24yd rush (Hayden Ridgeway kick)

2:24 Ty Nickell 1yd rush (Ridgeway kick)

2nd

10:54 Ty Nickell 16yd rush (Kick failed)

6:29 Dalton Heath 10yd pass from Tucker Lilly (Ridgeway kick)

2:35 Ty Nickell 16yd rush (Kick failed)

Passing – GW (4-8, 39yds TD): Vandall 2-4 14yds, Tucker Lilly 2-4 25yds TD (10yds); BUF (9-17, 44yds): Moody 9-17 44yds

Rushing – GW (35-334yds 4TD): Nickell 23-248 3TD (1,16,16), Vandall 6-83 TD (24), Holliday 3-5, Lilly 3-(-2); BUF (12-(-13)): Brad Harris 10-5, Moody 2-(-18)

Receiving – GW: Holliday 2-16, Lilly 1-13, Heath 1-10 TD (10); BUF: Harris 3-8, Jonah Wilfong 1-12, Wyatt Cobb 1-9, Chris Williams 1-16, Bryce Downey 1-(-4), Gunner Fertig 1-0, Cameron Kearns 1-3

