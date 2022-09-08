Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Restaurant survived pandemic, but not staffing crisis
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — In the Florida Keys, businesses come and go. Customers are fickle and profit sometimes doesn’t match rent. But when a restaurant this past week announced it was closing because it can’t keep enough employees on the payroll, it quickly caught the attention of boozy, balmy and barefoot Key West.
keysweekly.com
APTS RENAMED FOR BLACK KEY WEST COMMISSIONER LANG MILIAN
On Sept. 2 the Key West Housing Authority hosted the official sign unveiling for the newly renamed Lang Milian Apartments at White and Eaton streets. The event included relatives of Milian, housing authority board members, staff and distinguished members of the community who all came to honor former Key West City Commissioner Lang Milian.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST LOCALS GET SPECIAL TREATMENT IN SEPTEMBER
It’s that time of year, when anyone who can afford to leave Key West heads for cooler temps. But those of us who stick around are treated to a certain degree of local appreciation. While some businesses take a vacation in September, others offer great local specials that enable hard-working, full-time residents to treat themselves to dinners, drinks, boat trips, museum visits and more.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth: When two queens met in the Florida Keys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 30 years ago Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys and were gifted with a rather unusual gift. The gift may seem unusual for those who may not be familiar with the traditions of the keys, but for those that are, the gift makes perfect sense.
keysweekly.com
BREAKING: MARATHON SCUBA DIVER BITTEN BY SHARK
The Florida Keys recorded its fourth shark bite in six months when a local Marathon scuba diver was bitten on Sept. 6. According to reports from Marathon Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was spearfishing while diving recreationally with friends in approximately 70 feet of water along the reef line about five miles south of Marathon when he was bitten on the elbow. Though not officially confirmed, initial reports indicated the bite likely came from a reef shark.
floridaing.com
7 of the Best Restaurants in Marathon Florida
If you’re visiting Florida, you’ll want to check out some of the great restaurants the city has to offer. You’ve probably heard of some of the best restaurants in Marathon Florida, from seafood to Italian cuisine, there’s something for everyone. And with many restaurants located right...
southdadenewsleader.com
FWC arrests 2 for lobster violations
On Aug. 31, a yearlong resource investigation by state and federal authorities ended with the arrest of two men from the Lower Keys. Mathew Shane Sweeting, 54, of Big Pine Key and Michael Wayne Kimbler, 54, of Key West were both arrested for numerous violations of Florida law pertaining to the harvest of spiny lobster.
