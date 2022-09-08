The Florida Keys recorded its fourth shark bite in six months when a local Marathon scuba diver was bitten on Sept. 6. According to reports from Marathon Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was spearfishing while diving recreationally with friends in approximately 70 feet of water along the reef line about five miles south of Marathon when he was bitten on the elbow. Though not officially confirmed, initial reports indicated the bite likely came from a reef shark.

MARATHON, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO