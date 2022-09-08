ESO Acquires Occam Technologies, Leading Provider of Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) Solution

Partnership with CareCentrix extends care capabilities into the home to create a connected ecosystem for patients. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced it has completed its previously announced majority share acquisition of CareCentrix, Inc.—the leading independent home-centered platform that coordinates care to the home for health plans, patients and providers. The majority investment in CareCentrix accelerates Walgreens Health’s capabilities in delivering quality healthcare across a spectrum of settings including primary care, specialty pharmacy care, post-acute care and home care.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO