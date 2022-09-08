Read full article on original website
Sunny, clear weekend in run up to warm work week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Temperatures will remain comfortably in windbreaker territory today ahead of a warm-up into early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts today’s high at 62 degrees under sunny and clear skies. Winds will come from the south at 6 to 10 mph with gusts to 18 mph. Tonight also will remain mostly clear as the low falls to about 43.
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
Uncontained fires outlawed on Thunder Basin National Grassland, Medicine Bow Routt National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Stage 1 fire restrictions have been announced for all areas of the Thunder Basin National Grassland and the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. As of Sept. 8, any fire not contained in permanent fire pits or grates at developed recreation sites...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it’s become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Thursday’s Eagle Butte Mine fire and Campbell County Fire Dept. reports (9/7/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At 1:02 a.m. Thursday, the Campbell County Fire Department responded to North Highway 14-16 for a grass fire. Upon arrival to Eagle Butte Mine, a large and fast moving fire was seen. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway while the fire and smoke made visibility difficult.
Gillette College nursing graduate rejoins Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A graduate of Gillette College’s nursing program has returned to Campbell County Health as a mental health nurse practitioner, the health organization said Friday. Rickay Wolf, who worked for Campbell Count Health’s Behavioral Health Services for several years following her graduation from Gillette College and...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Sept. 8, E. Laramie Street, GPD. Staff at the Big D on...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Mom, school board candidate who said her son has been bullied will lead anti-bullying events
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette mother is organizing events to raise awareness of bullying and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Jessica Martinez, who’s running for school board, said her son, Charlie Cross, attends Twin Spruce Junior High and has faced bullying there and his last year at Rozet Elementary. She said other students have sworn at her son and told him a few times to take his own life. Martinez said she reported incidents to a past Rozet principal, Twin Spruce Junior High’s head principal, teachers and the district superintendent.
Program to be held about Being a School Board Member
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Sue Henry Auditorium in Sheridan High School, Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Board Association, will present “Education Opportunities About being a School Board Trustee.”. The program will be presented again on Sept. 28 at the Johnson County School District 1...
