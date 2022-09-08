ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Bayonne art gallery rallies public support ahead of zoning hearing

The last art gallery in Bayonne is looking for public support ahead of a zoning hearing that may determine its future. The Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street is owned by curator and artist Emma Louise. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Emma Louise described the precarious situation the art gallery finds itself in after operating without issue in Bayonne for four years so far.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The major motion picture studio that will transform Bayonne

By 2025, a new major motion picture studio, likely be the largest in the state, will open on the former Texaco site in the Bergen Point neighborhood of Bayonne. Before construction begins, the city held a town hall meeting with municipal professionals, redevelopment representatives, and residents on September 7 at the auditorium at Bayonne High School.
BAYONNE, NJ
evgrieve.com

The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)

The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival

Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
HILLSIDE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘Light up the night’

The Bayonne Division of Recreation Bike Club will host its annual “Moonlight Ride” at the end of September, Mayor James Davis and the Division of Recreation have announced. The Bike Club, which began in August 2020, will have its third annual ride at night through Stephen Gregg Park,...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County to unveil new 9/11 memorial in North Bergen

North Bergen’s annual 9/11 ceremony will take place at a new location this year, with a new memorial to be unveiled. According to the township, a new park has been built on the east side of Boulevard East at 79th Street on county land facing New York City. The park features a monument in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, built of polished American black granite.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up

Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
