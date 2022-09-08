Read full article on original website
Bayonne art gallery rallies public support ahead of zoning hearing
The last art gallery in Bayonne is looking for public support ahead of a zoning hearing that may determine its future. The Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street is owned by curator and artist Emma Louise. In an interview with the Bayonne Community News, Emma Louise described the precarious situation the art gallery finds itself in after operating without issue in Bayonne for four years so far.
The major motion picture studio that will transform Bayonne
By 2025, a new major motion picture studio, likely be the largest in the state, will open on the former Texaco site in the Bergen Point neighborhood of Bayonne. Before construction begins, the city held a town hall meeting with municipal professionals, redevelopment representatives, and residents on September 7 at the auditorium at Bayonne High School.
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Paterson community space with playground, amphitheater
Paterson city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new park on Clinton Street. When it's done, it will have a playground, a water feature and an amphitheater to host arts and music events. The space was formerly a vacant lot. "We've been building in this neighborhood 38 years...We've helped...
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
Bayonne council allows waiver of municipal filmmaking fees for students
Bayonne has passed a measure allowing the waiver of filming fees for students. The City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance authorizing the changes at its August meeting after it was introduced in July. The ordinance amends the general ordinances of the city relating to the licensing, registration, and business regulations for filming.
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
Stack touts improvements to Central Avenue, other major streets in Union City
Major improvements on Central Avenue have been completed in Union City, Mayor Brian Stack has announced. New sidewalks, new streets, decorative lighting, and many safety upgrades have been added, including a bike lane. A majority of the city’s main avenues have been totally redone. According to Stack, those that haven’t...
Bayonne switches to night-time recycling pick-ups in October
Bayonne is switching to night-time pick-ups of recycling effective Tuesday, October 4, Mayor James Davis has announced. The new schedule will cover cans and bottles and mixed paper and cardboard. The changes aims to make pick-ups more efficient by doing so during a time with less traffic. “The major reason...
‘Light up the night’
The Bayonne Division of Recreation Bike Club will host its annual “Moonlight Ride” at the end of September, Mayor James Davis and the Division of Recreation have announced. The Bike Club, which began in August 2020, will have its third annual ride at night through Stephen Gregg Park,...
Hudson County to unveil new 9/11 memorial in North Bergen
North Bergen’s annual 9/11 ceremony will take place at a new location this year, with a new memorial to be unveiled. According to the township, a new park has been built on the east side of Boulevard East at 79th Street on county land facing New York City. The park features a monument in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, built of polished American black granite.
Secaucus approves bonds for senior center, swim center improvements
Secaucus has approved a multi-million dollar bond ordinance for various improvements across town, which will include more funds for the new senior center. The $6,535,000 ordinance was adopted at a Town Council meeting in late August, after it was introduced in July. The ordinance includes funds for the completion of...
New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up
Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
Bayonne to hold town hall meeting on redevelopment of former Texaco site
Residents are invited to attend and participate in a town hall meeting at Bayonne High School auditorium on Wednesday, September 7, at 7 p.m., according to Mayor James Davis. The meeting is in regards to the redevelopment of the former Texaco site at the foot of the Bayonne Bridge. Togus...
Fire Trucks Crash Racing to Put Out NJ Fire, 3 Firefighters Critically Hurt
A pair of fire trucks racing through a New Jersey city en route to put out flames scorching a downtown business collided, critically injuring three firefighters Saturday evening, city officials said. The two fire department trucks were responding to a fire on Main Street when they smashed into one another...
