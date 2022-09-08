Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Norwalk Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival
A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
2 people injured in shooting after dispute on Bronx street
Two people were injured early Saturday after being shot during a dispute on a Bronx sidewalk, authorities said.
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Third Suspect in 2011 Homicide in Ansonia
Police have arrested a third suspect in a 2011 homicide in Ansonia. The arrest is in connection with the homicide of 25-year-old Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia on March 16, 2011. Police said 34-year-old Andrew Spino was extradited from Hawaii,...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
Police ID Newark Man Killed In Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim of one of this week's Newark shootings as a 29-year-old city resident. Khalif Ligon was found suffering a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was taken...
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
greenwichfreepress.com
No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest
On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
greenwichfreepress.com
Hit and Run Driver Charged after Early Morning Crash on Delavan Ave
On Saturday, Sept 3 around 2:30am Greenwich Police detailed to the west end of town responded to the area of 300 Delavan Ave on the report of a crash and a car possibly fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, officers located the scene of the crash where a driver had fled.
Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police
A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.
NBC Connecticut
Shooting Victim's Family Pleads for Justice, Raises Awareness for Gun Violence
It’s been seven years since a New Haven teenager died following a drive-by shooting. To this day, there still has been no arrest in this case. “He had his whole future ahead of him, so we are always going to be fighting for justice for Jericho,” Jericho Scott’s dad, Leroy, said.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Police investigate 2 shootings near Newhall Street in New Haven
New Haven police are investigating two shootings Thursday night on Newhall Street that left two men injured.
