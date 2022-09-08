ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

Norwalk Police Officer Assaulted by 2 Men at Oyster Festival

A Norwalk police officer was injured after investigators said he was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday night. Officers working at the Oyster Festival were notified of a fight between minors near the Kids Cove around 9:49 p.m. At the scene, police said they broke up...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
NORWALK, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury

An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Third Suspect in 2011 Homicide in Ansonia

Police have arrested a third suspect in a 2011 homicide in Ansonia. The arrest is in connection with the homicide of 25-year-old Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia on March 16, 2011. Police said 34-year-old Andrew Spino was extradited from Hawaii,...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash

Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Newark Man Killed In Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of one of this week's Newark shootings as a 29-year-old city resident. Khalif Ligon was found suffering a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest

On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In

2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
NORWALK, CT

