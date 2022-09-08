City of El Centro urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Kay by providing sandbags

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Staff are working together and coordinating with outside agencies on the progress of Hurricane Kay.

The Public Works Department will be providing free sandbags for El Centro residents from 7am to 7pm Thursday at the Public Works operations yard located at 307 W. Brighton Avenue.

Proof of City of El Centro residency is required and the sandbags are limited to 10 per address.

This comes after the City of Yuma also set up a sandbag station open to the public from Thursday through Saturday - with flood watches hitting both counties on Friday afternoon.

The Public Works Department reminds El Centro residents and business owners whose properties are prone to flooding that sandbags are available to help protect their property.

Information from the National Weather Service leads the Department to believe that the area can expect the heaviest showers and thunderstorms from Friday morning into Saturday evening. There may be up to two inches of rainfall between Thursday and Saturday. Wind speed could also gust up to 20-40 mph.

There is a risk of flash floods throughout the region, as well. The Department encourages everyone to stay updated regarding weather forecasts, road closures, and press releases. The City will continue to monitor and update information as necessary.

