ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

City of El Centro urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Kay by providing sandbags

By Cole Johnson
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Hniv_0hn3rzGf00

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Staff are working together and coordinating with outside agencies on the progress of Hurricane Kay.

The Public Works Department will be providing free sandbags for El Centro residents from 7am to 7pm Thursday at the Public Works operations yard located at 307 W. Brighton Avenue.

Proof of City of El Centro residency is required and the sandbags are limited to 10 per address.

This comes after the City of Yuma also set up a sandbag station open to the public from Thursday through Saturday - with flood watches hitting both counties on Friday afternoon.

The Public Works Department reminds El Centro residents and business owners whose properties are prone to flooding that sandbags are available to help protect their property.

Information from the National Weather Service leads the Department to believe that the area can expect the heaviest showers and thunderstorms from Friday morning into Saturday evening.  There may be up to two inches of rainfall between Thursday and Saturday. Wind speed could also gust up to 20-40 mph.

There is a risk of flash floods throughout the region, as well. The Department encourages everyone to stay updated regarding weather forecasts, road closures, and press releases. The City will continue to monitor and update information as necessary.

The post City of El Centro urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Kay by providing sandbags appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
holtvilletribune.com

WEATHER: Hurricane Kay Update from Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY — 12:06 a.m.: A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:06 p.m. This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. IMPERIAL COUNTY — 11:25 a.m.: A flash...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley recovers after Tropical Storm Kay

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From closed gyms to last-minute event adjustments, all a result of the rain Tropical Storm Kay Dumped on Imperial County yesterday. Michael Harvey is the treasurer for the 9/11 stairclimb event. He says the heavy rain was unexpected. "Well obviously the weather took a...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley residents brace for possible Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro residents are getting ready for the rainfall that Hurricane Kay could bring into the Valley. Residents were lining up to get sandbags as they also prepared for possible flash flooding. Hundreds waited and some for almost an hour preparing for Hurricane Kay's rainfall.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
EL CENTRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Centro, CA
Local
California Government
El Centro, CA
Government
kyma.com

The latest road closures due to Tropical Storm Kay

NEAR OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured, including an Imperial County deputy, after three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo and Imperial Highway. The crash happened Friday morning on the westbound lane of Interstate 8. Several...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Power outages in Imperial County

The Imperial Irrigation District has announced that there are power outages affecting customers in the Imperial Valley. The post Power outages in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
HEBER, CA
kyma.com

The calm after the storm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is back-to-normal after remnants of Tropical Storm Kay landed here. Residents are out and about saying they wish the rain lasted just a bit longer. The calm after the storm is here and it is leaving the desert southwest with lots of moisture this...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yumans prepare for flood watch

Many locals came out to the Yuma Civic Center parking lot to prepare for this weekend's predicted rain storm. The post Yumans prepare for flood watch appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Weather Forecasts#Sandbag#Wind Speed
kprl.com

Power Outage in San Luis 09.08.2022

For the third day in a row, more than 2300 PG and E customers in San Luis were without power Tuesday. The temperatures surpassed 100 degrees, which is pretty hot for San Luis. A lot of people there do not have air conditioning. The power went out at 2:30 Tuesday...
SAN LUIS, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
holtvilletribune.com

Women Promotes Firearm Safety, Proficiency

EL CENTRO — As someone who was not raised around firearms, it was hard for Imperial Valley resident Jennifer Goodsell to imagine she would ever own one. But now, as the proud owner of a Glock 19 9mm, Goodsell is not only well versed about how to handle a handgun safely and responsibly but has a membership at a local shooting range, too.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms likely on the way in addition to gusty winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The leading edge of the rain from TS Kay is now on the northernmost coast of the Gulf of California, near Puerto Penasco MX. According to the National Hurricane Center, Kay has weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm - and is currently located 320 miles SSE of San Diego. From the last glimpses of visible.
YUMA, AZ
sandiegocountynews.com

El Centro Border Patrol seizes firearms, ammo, and marijuana seized at checkpoint

Salton City, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting the primary lanes referred the vehicle to...
EL CENTRO, CA
AZFamily

Arizona farmers say Hurricane Kay could destroy crops, lead to higher produce prices

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hurricane Kay has made landfall in Mexico as a Category One storm. It hit the west coast of the central Baja California Peninsula with winds of 75 mph. It is expected to weaken overnight, but we could see some impacts from that storm here in Arizona. Some state farmers worry about what it could do to their crop, which could ultimately lead to higher prices at the grocery store.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy