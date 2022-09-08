ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

9/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, 4511 Mosswood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; two counts direct contempt of court; two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated flight from an officer.
Local woman charged with cruelty to animals

A Jennings woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found one dog dead and another severely malnourished while abandoned in a cage. Faith Clement, 30, was arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals. She has been released Thursday on a $5,000 bond. Clement was arrested after the Jennings...
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier

The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
DeRidder Police release checkpoint numbers

The DeRidder Police Department, in a joint campaign with the Leesville Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers. DeRidder Deputy Police Chief Darren Hall reported the Aug. 27 checkpoint in DeRidder saw 331 vehicles...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Two arrested, two injured in separate Labor Day weekend stabbings

Jennings police are investigating two separate stabbings over the Labor Day weekend that sent two men to the hospital and led to two other men facing attempted murder charges. “Our detectives and patrolmen did a great job in quickly investigating these cases,” Police Chief Danny Semmes. “Though we are extremely short handed, our officers pulled together and worked the extra hours to quickly resolve both cases.”
Calcasieu Deputy Stabbed During Break-in

Calcasieu Parish, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after an unnamed suspect broke into the bank. A brief struggle followed between the suspect and the deputies, and the suspect stabbed one of the deputies. The deputy has minor injuries to their hand. The suspect was taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
Catholic Charities hosts giveaway in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities is ready to take action. Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give...
