Calcasieu Parish, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after an unnamed suspect broke into the bank. A brief struggle followed between the suspect and the deputies, and the suspect stabbed one of the deputies. The deputy has minor injuries to their hand. The suspect was taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO