Lake Charles American Press
9/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, 4511 Mosswood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; two counts direct contempt of court; two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated flight from an officer.
Crowley Police make arrest in stabbing at local store
Two people were injured, one seriously, in the stabbing at a local grocery store, Crowley Police say.
Lake Charles American Press
Local woman charged with cruelty to animals
A Jennings woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found one dog dead and another severely malnourished while abandoned in a cage. Faith Clement, 30, was arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals. She has been released Thursday on a $5,000 bond. Clement was arrested after the Jennings...
Lake Charles American Press
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder Police release checkpoint numbers
The DeRidder Police Department, in a joint campaign with the Leesville Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers. DeRidder Deputy Police Chief Darren Hall reported the Aug. 27 checkpoint in DeRidder saw 331 vehicles...
Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
Louisiana woman arrested after malnourished dogs found on property
A Lacassine woman was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's (JDPSO) deputies responded to allegations of malnourished dogs on her property.
Four Southeast Texas teenagers in custody after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four Southeast Texas teenagers are facing a felony charge after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
Lake Charles American Press
Two arrested, two injured in separate Labor Day weekend stabbings
Jennings police are investigating two separate stabbings over the Labor Day weekend that sent two men to the hospital and led to two other men facing attempted murder charges. “Our detectives and patrolmen did a great job in quickly investigating these cases,” Police Chief Danny Semmes. “Though we are extremely short handed, our officers pulled together and worked the extra hours to quickly resolve both cases.”
One man dead, another under arrest in Crowley hit and run
It happen just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street, police say. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries following the incident.
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing man
Sheriff Tommy Romero is requesting assistance from the public in locating missing Iberia Parish man. Brock Savoy is 5'9" tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Deputy Stabbed During Break-in
Calcasieu Parish, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after an unnamed suspect broke into the bank. A brief struggle followed between the suspect and the deputies, and the suspect stabbed one of the deputies. The deputy has minor injuries to their hand. The suspect was taken into custody. No other information has been released at this time.
nbc16.com
Woman, 65, charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500K insurance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KFDM) — A woman has been accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for insurance money, according to authorities. The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted 65-year-old Patricia Fairman for first-degree arson. Investigators said there were multiple fires during a two-day period in...
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
With the traveling I do daily from Crowley to Lafayette to Carencro, I have witnessed other drivers do some pretty head-scratching things. Lately, the weird driving and frustration has come from driving in all of the rain we have been receiving. If the rain is coming down heavy enough, it...
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
12-year-old Louisiana middle school student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.
Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Louisiana woman
An Estherwood woman arrested for the hit and run death of a man reported missing.
KPLC TV
Catholic Charities hosts giveaway in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities is ready to take action. Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give...
