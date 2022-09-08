Read full article on original website
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Wilbur Nickels
He was born May 31, 1938 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky to the late Lee and Mona (Kintzer) Nickels. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Jack and Herman Nickels, Evelyn Miller and Edna Mae Perkins. Wilbur had worked for 29 years as a General Foreman at the former Tecumseh...
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Board of Education Community Coffee Slated For Sunday
The MEVSD Board of Education has a monthly Community Coffee. The next Community Coffee will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022. It will take place from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM and will be located at the Marysville Public Library. If weather permits, the meeting will be outside at the Green Chair patio area. If weather does not cooperate, the board members will be just inside the main entrance in the break area near the front door.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Be Part Of The Solution
When it made plans to celebrate its 35th year of existence in August, North Main Motors, 1001 E. 5th St., decided rather than throw a blow-out sale or huge party, that it would do better by using the energy of the occasion to give back to the community which it has served, and thrived in, for well over three decades.
Comments / 0