The MEVSD Board of Education has a monthly Community Coffee. The next Community Coffee will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022. It will take place from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM and will be located at the Marysville Public Library. If weather permits, the meeting will be outside at the Green Chair patio area. If weather does not cooperate, the board members will be just inside the main entrance in the break area near the front door.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO