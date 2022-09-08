ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Arrest made after suspected road rage stabbing in Boston

Police arrested a suspect in an alleged road rage stabbing Monday morning after they attempted to flee. The incident happened inside the O’Neill Tunnel on Interstate-93 in Boston when an alleged stabbing took place after a car crash early Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. “Victim has been...
MassLive.com

Police investigating bank robbery at Brookline Bank in Medford Friday morning; seek public’s help identifying suspect

Police are seeking the help of the public after a Medford bank was robbed on Friday morning. At approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday, a man entered Brookline Bank at 201 Salem St. and handed the teller a note saying he was robbing the bank, Medford Police Department said in a press release. No weapon was shown or implied. After the robbery, he ran west on Salem Street. It was not clear if he had a vehicle or partner waiting for him.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MassLive.com

President Joe Biden’s Massachusetts visit could bring a boost to the state’s bid to bring a new federal research agency to Boston

With President Joe Biden due in town Monday to describe his vision of a world in which cancer as we know it is a thing of the past, some of the state’s top political, higher education, and business leaders are hoping his administration will recognize the role that Massachusetts could play in making that vision a reality.
MassLive.com

One man killed in Boxborough 495 crash

A Friday afternoon single-car crash on Route 495 took the life of a Tewksbury man, the Massachusetts State Police said. According to investigators, the 2014 Audi driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud was traveling northbound on the highway at about 4:35 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the car drove off the left side of the highway and unto the median and into trees growing there.
MassLive.com

Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Michelle Wu to attend President Joe Biden’s speech at Logan Airport on infrastructure funding

Gov. Charlie Baker and other elected officials from Massachusetts plan to attend President Joe Biden’s event at Logan International Airport Monday afternoon, where the president plans to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Biden is on a one-day swing through Boston to highlight infrastructure funding and his administration’s goal to...
Community Policy