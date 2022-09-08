Read full article on original website
Related
Sparks, smoke at MBTA Park Street Station in Boston lead to temporary suspension of Green Line service
MBTA Green Line service was suspended between Kenmore and Government Center on Sunday after a wiring issue led to sparks and smoke at Park Street Station. The incident was caused by a wire falling onto the tracks at the station, NBC Boston reported. The sparks did not cause a fire and no injuries were reported.
Arrest made after suspected road rage stabbing in Boston
Police arrested a suspect in an alleged road rage stabbing Monday morning after they attempted to flee. The incident happened inside the O’Neill Tunnel on Interstate-93 in Boston when an alleged stabbing took place after a car crash early Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. “Victim has been...
President Joe Biden’s visit to Boston could bring traffic delays to the downtown area, Boston and state police say
Expect traffic delays in downtown Boston Monday with President Joe Biden in town for a one-day visit to the city to highlight infrastructure funding and his administration’s goal to end cancer “as we know it,” law enforcement officials said. Biden is scheduled to arrive at Boston Logan...
East Boston man charged with punching a mother, biting her child’s hand, Suffolk DA says
Anthony Scarcella, 32, of East Boston was charged in Chelsea District Court for allegedly punching a mother in the mouth and forearm and biting one of her children in Revere, the Suffolk District Attorney said. The incident was first reported to the Revere police on Sept. 3. The mother claimed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State Lottery: Winner claims Christmas Eve $25,000 a year for life prize in September
Nearly nine months after winning a $25,000 a year for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery, the lottery player has finally claimed their prize. The prize, which was won off of a “Lucky for Life” ticket sold in Teaticket, was claimed on Sept. 1 by a trust, according to the lottery.
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
MBTA faced ‘most challenging day’ yet during 30-day Orange Line shutdown as Boston Public Schools students returned
MBTA officials faced their “most challenging day” running alternative shuttle buses Thursday when Boston-area students returned to class amid a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, the agency’s top executive said Friday morning. As Friday morning marked day 21 of the 30-day Orange Line shutdown, the MBTA...
4 wayward goats spark FBI involvement in Rowley police investigation of Hydrant Regency kennel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team is now helping with an ongoing investigation by the Rowley Police Department into the conditions at a local kennel where animal control noticed “concerning issues” when four wayward goats were returned. Late last month on Saturday, Aug. 27, Rowley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
Police investigating bank robbery at Brookline Bank in Medford Friday morning; seek public’s help identifying suspect
Police are seeking the help of the public after a Medford bank was robbed on Friday morning. At approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday, a man entered Brookline Bank at 201 Salem St. and handed the teller a note saying he was robbing the bank, Medford Police Department said in a press release. No weapon was shown or implied. After the robbery, he ran west on Salem Street. It was not clear if he had a vehicle or partner waiting for him.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Orange Line: Officials ‘confident’ shutdown will end on time; when it does, new cars will make up most of the fleet
New, Springfield-built cars will make up a majority of the Orange Line fleet once commuters return to the line after a 30-day shutdown, the MBTA’s top official said Friday morning as the massive repair project continues on schedule. There are less than 10 days until the MBTA is scheduled...
President Joe Biden’s Massachusetts visit could bring a boost to the state’s bid to bring a new federal research agency to Boston
With President Joe Biden due in town Monday to describe his vision of a world in which cancer as we know it is a thing of the past, some of the state’s top political, higher education, and business leaders are hoping his administration will recognize the role that Massachusetts could play in making that vision a reality.
Massachusetts remembers 9/11 victims on 21st anniversary of disaster
On the 21st anniversary of the disaster which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people, Massachusetts residents attended ceremonies and turned to social media to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. A ceremony was held in front of the Massachusetts State House Sunday morning led by...
One man killed in Boxborough 495 crash
A Friday afternoon single-car crash on Route 495 took the life of a Tewksbury man, the Massachusetts State Police said. According to investigators, the 2014 Audi driven by 60-year-old Steven Michaud was traveling northbound on the highway at about 4:35 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the car drove off the left side of the highway and unto the median and into trees growing there.
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales Sept. 4 to 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sep 4 to Sep 10. There were 272 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,854-square-foot home on Petersham Road in Athol that sold for $420,000.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Michelle Wu to attend President Joe Biden’s speech at Logan Airport on infrastructure funding
Gov. Charlie Baker and other elected officials from Massachusetts plan to attend President Joe Biden’s event at Logan International Airport Monday afternoon, where the president plans to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Biden is on a one-day swing through Boston to highlight infrastructure funding and his administration’s goal to...
President Joe Biden visits Boston Monday: Where will he be stopping?
President Joe Biden will spend much of Monday in Boston, delivering remarks on a bipartisan piece of legislation to repair the nation’s infrastructure and on his administration’s goal to end cancer “as we know it.”. The Cancer Moonshot initiative aims to cut the nation’s cancer death rate...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0