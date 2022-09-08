Police are seeking the help of the public after a Medford bank was robbed on Friday morning. At approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday, a man entered Brookline Bank at 201 Salem St. and handed the teller a note saying he was robbing the bank, Medford Police Department said in a press release. No weapon was shown or implied. After the robbery, he ran west on Salem Street. It was not clear if he had a vehicle or partner waiting for him.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO