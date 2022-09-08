ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Where to get your COVID booster in the metro-east, plus what to know about the new shot

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

As flu season rolls around, there’s a second vaccine available at many local pharmacies to protect against infectious disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Aug. 31 it authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to distribute bivalent COVID-19 booster shots engineered to protect against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original coronavirus strain.

But who’s eligible to receive the updated booster, and where can you get it in the metro-east? The News-Democrat spoke with Dr. Vidya Sundareshan from Southern Illinois University Medicine about what differentiates the updated booster from earlier renditions of the vaccine and what people should expect when getting the shot. Here’s what to know.

How effective are the updated shots and who is eligible?

The FDA authorizes Moderna’s updated booster for those 18 and older and Pfizer’s for those 12 and older.

An individual is eligible for the updated vaccine if it’s been “at least two months since they have completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine,” the FDA’s website says.

Those who have not received the original vaccine series, either the two-dose Moderna or the Pfizer series or the single Johnson and Johnson shot, should complete the original vaccine regimen before getting the updated booster.

The booster is not approved to be given as a primary series because it contains a much smaller dose than the original vaccines, Sundareshan said.

Health professionals designed the updated booster in hopes to provide more protection against omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the dominant subvariants.

“These bivalent vaccines have two strains of MRNA. One is from the original COVID virus, and then the other strain is the BA.4, 5 MRNA,” Sundareshan said. “It’s a mixture of both, so you’re actually getting neutralizing antibodies for both.”

Federal officials said COVID-19 vaccination may become “ more routine ” in people’s lives as the virus has demonstrated it can mutate and create a need for updated shots.

“This is definitely one step in making COVID a lot more endemic,” Sundareshan said. “We’ll see how long the neutralizing antibodies actually last and how much time it takes for the virus to change itself and mutate even more.”

Researchers found the updated booster was “very effective” against the virus, Sundareshan said, comparable to the levels of protection the original vaccine provided when it was first released.

People who have recently been infected with COVID-19 should wait about two weeks after their worst symptoms have subsided and any other symptoms are improving before getting their booster shot, Sundareshan said.

If your pharmacy has them available, you can go ahead and schedule your flu shot on the same day as your booster.

You can expect similar side effects as earlier COVID-19 vaccines, Sundareshan said. These can include a sore arm and fatigue for up to roughly 48 hours.

While some noted the updated booster is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed without full results from human trials , Sundareshan said there is adequate safety data for people to feel comfortable receiving the shot.

“FDA does a really thorough job of investigating and making sure that before vaccines are approved or medications are approved, there is enough data on the safety,” Sundareshan said. “We have seen millions and millions of people get the COVID shot, the MRNA shots – the technology is the same.”

Sundareshan added the technology used to develop the updated COVID-19 booster is the same method used to develop flu shots each year.

Where can you get the updated booster in the metro-east?

Several Walgreens locations are offering bivalent booster shots in the metro-east. Appointment availability varies depending on location, but as of Wednesday afternoon the earliest appointments were between Wednesday and Sept. 12.

Here’s a list of the Walgreens locations offering bivalent shots, including which brand they have in stock as of Wednesday afternoon. You can search online for additional Walgreens locations offering the vaccine.

You may be asked for insurance information when you schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster, but the booster shot should be free to you regardless of whether you have health insurance.

Moderna

  • 515 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221

  • 5939 Belleville Crossing St., Belleville, IL 62226

  • 1108 Hartman Lane, Shiloh, IL 62221

  • 704 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon, IL 62269

  • 913 N. Market St., Waterloo, IL 62298

  • 1190 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., Collinsville, IL 62234

Pfizer

  • 2532 N. Illinois St., Swansea, IL 62226

  • 5890 N. Belt W., Belleville, IL 62226

  • 6505 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208

  • 100 Admiral Weinel Blvd., Columbia, IL 62236

  • 2510 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62205

Where else can you get the updated booster?

You can search vaccines.gov for additional vaccine sites, including local pharmacies. You can also check out CVS’s website for booster availability.

As of Wednesday afternoon, CVS was offering bivalent booster shots at specific locations in Fairview Heights, Collinsville, Columbia and St. Louis. Some locations offer Pfizer shots while others administer Moderna.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday at St. Peters store

ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- Schnucks recalled ground beef sold at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters on Sunday. The voluntary recall affects anyone who bought fresh ground beef between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone who bought 73%, 80/20. 93/7 ground beef or 90/10 fine ground sirloin in that...
SAINT PETERS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Sunday injury crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket...
WATERLOO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Shiloh, IL
City
Columbia, IL
City
O'fallon, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Belleville, IL
Belleville, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Belleville, IL
Health
City
Fairview Heights, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Marching 100 competes at Metro East Marching Classic

The 2022 Metro East Marching Classic drew some of the area’s top high school bands to O’Fallon Township High School on Saturday. Alton High’s Marching 100 performed their field show for the 2022 contest season, called “Moving Forward.”. This year’s band is directed by Blake Korte...
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Metro East#Linus Covid#General Health
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
40southnews.com

Maplewood house historically known as Woodside is for sale

Maplewood’s oldest home, known as Woodside, built in 1848, is being listed for $899,000 by Coldwell Banker. A Richmond Heights couple bought the house in 2016 and has renovated it throughout. Its address is 2200 Bredell Avenue. See the listing, including photos here. See all 77 references to Woodside...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus

Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMOV

Imo’s to start selling frozen pizzas in grocery stores

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Soon St. Louisans won’t be the only ones that can enjoy Imo’s at home. The St. Louis pizzeria is going across state lines with frozen St. Louis-style pizzas. By October 3, the pizza will roll out to St. Louis area Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police. Three vehicles were involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
168
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy