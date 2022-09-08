ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, AL

CBS Minnesota

Man charged for St. Paul triple homicide, also faces charges for another shooting days prior

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a triple homicide that occurred in St. Paul last weekend.Antonio Dupree Wright was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning with the help of the FBI.Wright is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the deaths of Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33. Two others were injured and remain in stable condition.The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. RELATED: Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide: "This...
SAINT PAUL, MN
advantagenews.com

Man wanted for questioning in fatal Metro-East accident

Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. It happened in the early morning hours of August 24th in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis. Troopers say...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, AL
WKRG News 5

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
MOBILE, AL
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
OMAHA, NE
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
rolling out

Employee shoots co-worker at Kandi Burruss' steak restaurant

An employee at one of Kandi Burruss’ restaurants is on the run from police after allegedly shooting a coworker inside the eatery in metro Atlanta. According to Atlanta’s 11 Alive television station, an argument broke out at some point on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, between two employees at the Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in the city of South Fulton, Georgia, near Atlanta. The verbal altercation quickly degenerated into a fight, after which the suspect reportedly fired his gun at the establishment owned by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.
kfdi.com

KBI Releases 2021 Kansas Crime Index Report

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released the 2021 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas. Violent crime analysis. The 2021 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated that violent crime in Kansas decreased by 3.4%...
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Mississippians react to state's only burn center closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here's the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Weekend showers, but next week... NICE!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The upper-level low that led to a rainy Friday for our area will start moving away this weekend. Yet, it’ll remain close enough to spark scattered showers and storms both weekend days...but no day will be a wash-out. So, keep the umbrella close for your outdoor weekend plans with mid 80s for highs Saturday...and upper 80s on Sunday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KBUR

Judge approves settlement payments for 300 former Flexsteel workers

Dubuque, IA- A federal judge has given final approval to a settlement for employees who lost their jobs when the Flexsteel plant in Dubuque closed in 2020. Radio Iowa reports that employees who worked at Flexsteel facilities in Dubuque and Mississippi filed a class action lawsuit against the company last year.
DUBUQUE, IA
Magnolia State Live

Officials: $500,000 Powerball prize from ticket purchased in Mississippi waiting to be claimed. $90,000 in other prizes unclaimed, as well.

One lucky Mississippi Lottery ticket player who has a ticket worth a half-a-million dollars has yet to claim their prize in the Aug. 13 Powerball lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials say that several large unclaimed prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions are just waiting to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

