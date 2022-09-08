Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Show Their Flexibility During Stretching Session
During their time away from WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi made an appearance together for a stretching session with personal coach Wade Bryant. On his social media accounts, Bryant shared a video of the session. You can check out the videos below as well as several photos and screencaps from...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
PWMania
Photos: John Cena Shows Off His Latest Look, Growing a Goatee
Recently, John Cena has adopted a slightly new appearance. The future inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame posted a few photos of himself on Twitter while he was attending the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine store. Cena is growing out his facial hair, as seen in the photos below, he has a goatee. There may be a connection between his upcoming film and television projects and his new look.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Producer/Coach Talks About the Company’s Regime Changes
WWE producer/coach D-Von Dudley recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Dudley talked about the company’s regime changes. He said:. “Well I’m busy. With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon] which...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary Special
A new match has been announced for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0, which will mark the one-year anniversary of WWE’s rebranding of NXT. WWE announced today that Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend has been added to the card following their recent feud. Henley teamed up with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, while Legend teamed up with Pretty Deadly.
PWMania
Bobby Fish Speaks Out About His AEW Departure, If He’d Return to WWE, More
Bobby Fish recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Fish talked about why he’s not with AEW anymore:. “Contract was coming up for potential renewal and we couldn’t find common ground on the numbers that would...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO 9/10/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) WWE 24/7 Championship. Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH and Tamina....
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event
Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match. According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.
PWMania
Looking at the CM Punk – The Elite Backstage Incident
Hello Pro Wrestling fans, and welcome to “My 3 Cents.” Before we get underway, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Armando Alejandro Estr….sorry. My name is Jeff Blackman, and I have been following pro wrestling since 1979 and saw my first live title change on April 12th, 1980, witnessing The Wild Samoans defeating the team of Ivan Putski and Tito Santana at the Philadelphia Spectrum for the WWWF Tag Team titles, one day after my 10th birthday. I was privileged to have attended many live events and PPVs, including the night Shane Douglas threw down the NWA title and proclaimed it the ECW World title and the infamous night when Stone Cold Steve Austin took the ill-fated piledriver from Owen Hart.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Believes AEW Has Done “Maybe One Thing Wrong” Since Their Launch
AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho discussed the first three years of AEW:. “We’ve been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business. We are...
PWMania
MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson. The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 9, 2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Going Back to a Previous Gimmick?
On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the Maximum Male Models were defeated once again, but switching up their gimmick could be the solution to all of their problems. This week, Mace and Mansoor were defeated by Hit Row once again. The Street Profits and Hit Row join forces against the unlikely duo of Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models. After the show, Maxxine Dupri spoke with them and told them that they can’t allow this to keep happening in the future. Max Durpi intervened and instructed them to lift their chins up. He then said, “You have to go through the day to get to the night, yeah.”
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL 9/10/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the from the Englewood Center in Orlando, Florida. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloan Jacobs and Erica Yan. The Grayson Waller Effect with J.D. McDonagh. J.D. McDonagh defeated Quincy Elliott. After the match, McDonagh attacks Elliott. Apollo...
PWMania
WWE Star Takes Shot at CM Punk
This week, CM Punk has been in the news for a variety of reasons. He defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at All Out, then ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum. Punk was involved in a brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks at the post-All Out press conference.
PWMania
Some of the Best WWE PPV Events of All Time
Word Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is the biggest pro-wrestling organization in the United States of America, and more broadly, the world. Some of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time have fought under the WWE label, including The Undertaker, Kane, John Cena, The Rock, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Hulk Hogan. The WWE is a billion-dollar organization, watched by fans from all over the world, especially places like the United States (obviously), Japan (where pro-wrestling is hugely popular), and Mexico (where LuchaLibre began, a precursor to pro-wrestling, which played a heavy part in the inspiration of the WWE).
PWMania
Claudio Castagnoli: “People Never Saw Tyson Kidd’s Full Potential”
Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) and Tyson Kidd were a tag team and won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2015, but their reign was cut short when Kidd suffered a neck injury that ended his career. Kidd is now a producer for WWE. During an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show,”...
PWMania
The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical Announces Full Cast and Creative Team
The following press release was issued to PWMania.com:. The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical Announces Full Cast and Creative Team. Sept. 8, 2022 — The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical announces the full cast and creative team for the Pro Wrestling Concert Event and Full Concept Album Launch on Sept. 26th, 2022, at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.
PWMania
Open Challenge Title Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
An open challenge for the RAW Women’s Title will take place during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge during the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be her first title defence since reclaiming the title from an injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.
Comments / 0