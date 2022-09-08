On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the Maximum Male Models were defeated once again, but switching up their gimmick could be the solution to all of their problems. This week, Mace and Mansoor were defeated by Hit Row once again. The Street Profits and Hit Row join forces against the unlikely duo of Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models. After the show, Maxxine Dupri spoke with them and told them that they can’t allow this to keep happening in the future. Max Durpi intervened and instructed them to lift their chins up. He then said, “You have to go through the day to get to the night, yeah.”

