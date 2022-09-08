ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

PWMania

Photos: John Cena Shows Off His Latest Look, Growing a Goatee

Recently, John Cena has adopted a slightly new appearance. The future inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame posted a few photos of himself on Twitter while he was attending the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine store. Cena is growing out his facial hair, as seen in the photos below, he has a goatee. There may be a connection between his upcoming film and television projects and his new look.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Producer/Coach Talks About the Company's Regime Changes

WWE producer/coach D-Von Dudley recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Dudley talked about the company’s regime changes. He said:. “Well I’m busy. With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon] which...
WWE
PWMania

Bobby Fish Speaks Out About His AEW Departure, If He'd Return to WWE, More

Bobby Fish recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Fish talked about why he’s not with AEW anymore:. “Contract was coming up for potential renewal and we couldn’t find common ground on the numbers that would...
WWE
Outsider.com

Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She 'Cried the Entire Plane Ride' Home After Wrapping Final 'Jurassic' Movie

In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
MOVIES
PWMania

Some of the Best WWE PPV Events of All Time

Word Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is the biggest pro-wrestling organization in the United States of America, and more broadly, the world. Some of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time have fought under the WWE label, including The Undertaker, Kane, John Cena, The Rock, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Hulk Hogan. The WWE is a billion-dollar organization, watched by fans from all over the world, especially places like the United States (obviously), Japan (where pro-wrestling is hugely popular), and Mexico (where LuchaLibre began, a precursor to pro-wrestling, which played a heavy part in the inspiration of the WWE).
WWE
PWMania

Claudio Castagnoli: "People Never Saw Tyson Kidd's Full Potential"

Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) and Tyson Kidd were a tag team and won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2015, but their reign was cut short when Kidd suffered a neck injury that ended his career. Kidd is now a producer for WWE. During an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show,”...
WWE
American Songwriter

Britney Spears Says She May Never Perform Again

Britney Spears said she has been traumatized by the work she released during her 13-year conservatorship and will most likely never perform again in a since-deleted Instagram post on September 11. In her post, Spears took aim at her father Jamie Spears, who headed her conservatorship from 2008 through 2021,...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Compares Seth Rollins to Randy Savage

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page discussed Seth Rollins’ character during his latest podcast, The DDP Snake Pit. Rollins’ seemingly never-ending wardrobe, according to DDP, reminds him of fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage. DDP said:. “Once Seth started to really run...
WWE
PWMania

Damian Priest on Backstage Atmosphere During Vince McMahon's Regime, WWE Changes

Damian Priest recently spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. The atmosphere backstage during Vince McMahon’s regime:. “It’s just a little bit more fluent as far as the approach, getting to speak to him. There was this idea of Mr. McMahon, I think, more so than it actually was — like, everybody just thought that that guy on TV was the guy backstage, so there’s a nervousness to approach him and speak to him.”
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Cody Rhodes and Mick Foley Hang Out Together

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a picture of himself and Cody hanging out in Foley’s car. He stated that they were talking about Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes, as well as trading their most memorable moments from the Hell in a Cell match. In a tweet, Foley said:
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Personality Says Vince McMahon Advised Him to Be More "Hispanic"

Former WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke with Cheap Heat Productions podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rodriguez talked about being Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer. Rodriguez said the following in regards to any advice he received from Vince McMahon:. “The only...
WWE
PWMania

Photos: Jey Uso Shows Off His New Tattoos

Jey Uso recently went to get some new tattoo work done, and he took to Instagram to show it off. The first tattoo Jey showed off was on his left calf, wrapping around his leg and paying tribute to his late uncle Eddie Fatu (Umaga), while the second tattoo is an extension of his tribal chestpiece and should make him and his brother easier to distinguish for those who still have trouble doing so.
WWE
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Who Misses Her Old Character 'The Fiendess'

Recently, Alexa Bliss replied to a comment made by a fan on Twitter expressing how much they miss her previous on-screen character. Bliss responded to the comment by saying, “Me too [black heart].”. Bliss is referring to the character known as ‘Fiendess,’ which she played during Bray Wyatt’s most...
WWE
PWMania

Claudio Castagnoli Opens Up About Working With John Cena in WWE

Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed what it was like to work with John Cena while the two were both employed by WWE. “I’ve nothing but good things to say about John. John is an awesome person....
WWE

