San Antonio, TX

Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
CASTLE HILLS, TX
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city's West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Athens, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted baby out of San Antonio. Seylah Turner, 1, was last seen at 4 a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18. Seylah Turner is described as a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Mom Hits Cop in School Line Because She Was Running Late for Work

Nobody likes to wait in the school drop off line, but we live in a society where rules must be followed for kid's safety. This woman had places to be and things to do. Looks like a police officer was struck while directing traffic at a school drop off back on August 30th in San Antonio. The incident happened at IDEA Charter School around 7:30 in the morning. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez allegedly tried to skip the line to drop her child off that morning. An officer noticed her doing this and told her to get back in line like everyone else.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Athens
Med spa owner says GPS tracker helped locate stolen laser

SAN ANTONIO — The owner of Believe Aesthetics & Wellness is praising the quick action of police and a GPS tracker for finding her expensive laser hours after thieves stole it from her north side med spa. Leslie Carey said she woke up to a phone call on Thursday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the "Shrine of Texas Liberty".
SAN ANTONIO, TX
El Paso, TX
