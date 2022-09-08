Read full article on original website
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
Schertz man drunkenly punches and kicks police officers early Sunday morning, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A group of Schertz police officers sustained minor injuries when an "apparently intoxicated" man assaulted them while he was being detained early Sunday morning, officials say. Officers responded to FM 78 and River Road on the east side of Schertz shortly before 2 a.m. after hearing...
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
KWTX
Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted baby out of San Antonio. Seylah Turner, 1, was last seen at 4 a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18. Seylah Turner is described as a...
Texas Mom Hits Cop in School Line Because She Was Running Late for Work
Nobody likes to wait in the school drop off line, but we live in a society where rules must be followed for kid's safety. This woman had places to be and things to do. Looks like a police officer was struck while directing traffic at a school drop off back on August 30th in San Antonio. The incident happened at IDEA Charter School around 7:30 in the morning. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez allegedly tried to skip the line to drop her child off that morning. An officer noticed her doing this and told her to get back in line like everyone else.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
KSAT 12
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whips teen while holding baby and shoots girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to investigate a robbery and assault after a man pistol-whipped a teen boy and shot his girlfriend Sunday. At 1:45 a.m., South patrol officers responded to an apartment complex, at the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard, for a robbery. According to...
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
Michelle Barrientes Vela faces sentencing after tampering conviction
SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence earlier this month after a widely publicized trial, will have to wait to find out how much time she's going to spend behind bars—if any time at all. Legal teams deliberated for...
weareiowa.com
Two teens being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — Two teens remain hospitalized in San Antonio and four suspects are facing charges after a prolonged disputed devolved into gunfire at Uvalde Memorial Park, according to local authorities. One of the victims has been identified as 18-year-old Bruce Brown, and is in stable condition. Another unidentified...
KENS 5
Med spa owner says GPS tracker helped locate stolen laser
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of Believe Aesthetics & Wellness is praising the quick action of police and a GPS tracker for finding her expensive laser hours after thieves stole it from her north side med spa. Leslie Carey said she woke up to a phone call on Thursday...
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle while crossing street
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street late Sunday evening. It happened on the west side of town around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd. and Pettus Ave. When officers arrived, they found...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Four Southeast Texas teenagers in custody after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four Southeast Texas teenagers are facing a felony charge after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
El Paso, TX
