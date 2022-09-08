ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Boy Still Missing As Search Continues

The search continues Monday for a missing 4-year-old child in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child, who told police he couldn't find his boy identified as Lucian. The father says the family searched "frantically" for Lucian before calling police. Yakima Police spent Saturday night searching before the operation was turned over to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office search and rescue unit which spent Sunday looking in waters around the park. Since then more than 100 people from many different agencies have been looking for Lucian but so far he hasn't been found. More people and equipment are expected Monday.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Pasco, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child

Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Priests#Violent Crime#The Tri Cities#Diocese#Holy Family#St Andrew
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
KIMA TV

Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years

YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday

Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
102.7 KORD

W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy