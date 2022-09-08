About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients. The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO