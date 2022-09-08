The euro is red hot, having gained close to 2% in just two days. EUR/USD is trading at 1.0144, up 0.97% on the day. The European Central Bank showed last week that its hawkishness was not limited to words, as the central bank delivered a massive 0.75% rate hike, for only the second time in its history. The markets are paying attention, and the move has triggered an impressive rally by the euro. The ECB sent a powerful message that it is committed to curbing inflation by raising rates, even at the risk of a recession. President Christine Lagarde said at the meeting that she expected three or four more hikes, and the markets have priced in 0.50% increases at the October and December meetings.

