investing.com
Oil Fights Back, Gold Edges Higher
Oil has recovered earlier losses to trade around 1% higher on the day. Crude could extend its winning run to three sessions if it holds on, recovering from the lows which came on the back of lower global growth expectations and COVID lockdowns in China. Those restrictions could see annual Chinese demand fall for the first time in 20 years in a further sign of the struggles facing the world’s second-largest economy.
investing.com
Dollar falls ahead of U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in about two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
investing.com
Oil prices amid supply concerns heading into winter
(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.6%, to $94.35 a barrel by 12:42 p.m. EDT (1642 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.28, or 1.5%, at $88.07. U.S. emergency...
investing.com
Oil Edges Lower as Demand Concerns, Russia Price Caps Take Focus
Investing.com-- Oil prices edged lower on Monday after a volatile week, as traders gauged concerns over slowing demand and U.S.-led price caps on Russian crude exports. London-traded Brent oil futures fell 0.3% to $92.14 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.9% to $86.05 a barrel by 20:18 ET (00:18 GMT). Both contracts settled slightly lower after a volatile run last week, as a minimal supply cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies did little to offset fears of slowing demand in China.
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
investing.com
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
investing.com
U.S. consumers' inflation expectations fall again, NY Fed says
(Reuters) -U.S. consumers' inflation expectations slid further in August as gasoline prices extended their steep decline from June's record high, a development likely to be welcomed by Federal Reserve policymakers weighing how big an interest rate hike to deliver next week. Consumers in August saw inflation at 5.75% over the...
investing.com
Euro Climbs To 3-Week High
The euro is red hot, having gained close to 2% in just two days. EUR/USD is trading at 1.0144, up 0.97% on the day. The European Central Bank showed last week that its hawkishness was not limited to words, as the central bank delivered a massive 0.75% rate hike, for only the second time in its history. The markets are paying attention, and the move has triggered an impressive rally by the euro. The ECB sent a powerful message that it is committed to curbing inflation by raising rates, even at the risk of a recession. President Christine Lagarde said at the meeting that she expected three or four more hikes, and the markets have priced in 0.50% increases at the October and December meetings.
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com
Look Past The Past
Markets are finally gathering some upward momentum. Friday was the third day in a row of gains. After the middle of June the S&P 500 rallied by 17.4%, then slumped by 9.2%, and now it's up 4% in 3 days. It just seems like it's going to be one of those nasty, volatile years.
investing.com
USD Fell On Ukraine’s Success News. How Did Gold React?
Ukraine's military successes in the war with Russia had a negative impact on the dollar. At the same time, gold didn’t benefit as much as it could. Looking at an individual tree (daily session) is exciting. Especially if the tree (profits on a trade) is growing day by day. However, it is looking at what the forest (the broad perspective, general trends) does that makes one’s portfolio grow over time.
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
investing.com
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
investing.com
Nike's China Recovery a Concern, But Analyst Confident in the Near Term
© Reuters. Nike's (NKE) China Recovery a Concern, But Analyst Confident in the Near-Term. Analysts at both Cowen and UBS released notes on Nike (NYSE:NKE) Monday, highlighting macro concerns such as China headwinds and supply chain issues. Nike shares are up 1.3% at the time of writing. A Cowen...
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
investing.com
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
investing.com
EUR/USD Testing Middle Of July - August Trading Range
The EUR/USD is testing the middle of the July—August trading range. Bulls have a 5-bar bull micro channel which is good; however, the bulls currently only have one bull bar closing on its high. This is trading range price action and increases the odds of it being a bull leg in a TR.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
investing.com
Kenya’s maize price has doubled in a year: 6 ways to avoid a staple food shortage
Getty ImagesThe elections in August offered Kenyans a temporary distraction from some of the challenges the country is facing. At the top of these challenges is food insecurity. In 2022, the country has experienced higher food prices than ever before. Among the commodities that have seen high price increases is maize. This staple food has doubled in price in a year.
