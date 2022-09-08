ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Property developer Sunac China will oppose winding-up petition in Hong Kong

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uF9Y_0hn3LxrJ00

(Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China said on Thursday it will oppose the winding-up petition it received at the Hong Kong High Court over the non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest.

Sunac China is among a number of Chinese developers in Hong King, including China Evergrande Group, who have received similar petitions, with the region reeling under a wave of defaults in the debt-laden property market.

The petition was made by Chen Huaijun, the holder of the notes, and a hearing will be held on Nov. 16, the judiciary’s website showed a day earlier.

The petition “did not represent the interests of other stakeholders and may impair the value of the company,” and it seeks to “resolutely oppose” it, Sunac China said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong bourse.

Sunac China further assured investors it has made “considerable progress” on discussions with creditors regarding its offshore debt restructuring after missing some bond payments earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's festival travel drops amid COVID curbs

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The number of journeys taken during China's three-day mid-Autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country's zero-COVID policy discouraged people from travelling.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Sunac China#Chinese#China Evergrande Group
Reuters

EU eyes individual debt reduction paths for EU countries

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present in the second half of October proposed changes to European Union fiscal rules that are likely to offer countries individual debt reduction paths, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden executive order to fund U.S. biomanufacturing industry

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Reuters

586K+
Followers
354K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy