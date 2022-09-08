Read full article on original website
Journey Through Halloween’s History With This Festival Just Outside of St. Louis
Have you ever heard of the Legends & Lanterns Festival? Because if you like Halloween, this is definitely one you'll want to attend!. Located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri is St. Charles. St. Charles is home to the annual Legends & Lanterns, and it is an event that is right up your alley if you're into all things spooky! St. Charles isn't too far from the Tri-State it's about a 3-hour drive from here. It's the perfect distance for a day trip or an overnight getaway, and trust me when I first heard of Legends & Lanterns, I instantly wanted to make plans to go!
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland
With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour
Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
Gordon Ramsay Opening a Steakhouse in Southern Indiana in the Louisville KY Area
Have you ever traveled a good distance just to eat at a specific restaurant? Under these circumstances, I would count two-hour drives--like Nashville or Louisville. DO YOU TRAVEL LONG DISTANCES JUST TO EAT AT CERTAIN RESTAURANTS?. Well, I have done both. There are tons of restaurants in each city I...
84-Year-Old Southern Indiana Woman Completes Bucket List with High-Flying Excitement
Just like we learned from Carl Fredricksen in the Disney Pixar movie Up, you are never too old for adventure. Our sassy school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation shared this high-flying good news story with me, and I had to share it with the world. What's on...
Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus accident: 'Difficult situation'
Country musician John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after his tour bus went off the road, resulting in the star and two others being seriously injured. Montgomery, a Kentucky native, was nearing his home state when his tour bus "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, per WATE.
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
Here’s How To Put A Little Free Library in Your Yard in Ky & Indiana
Have you heard of the Little Free Library? Here is what the national organization says it is;. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Studies show that children who do not...
Looking For a Chevy, Boss or Puppers? They Are Adoptable Doggies at Southern Indiana No-Kill Shelter ITV
Every week we feature an adoptable dog or cat from It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue. This week, I noticed a couple more cuties that I just had to share with you, so they can all find forever homes. Meet Puppers - Adoption Fee $225. Puppers is a sweet 4-year-old...
Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes
On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of the commonwealth’s highest honors. Jeff Callaway was honored as a Kentucky Colonel on Wednesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media. The title is one of the highest honors bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall. My husband and I love Fall so much, that we...
Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion
David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
