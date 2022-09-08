Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia 33 Samford 0, there are no coincidences …now it’s time for the Bulldog Nation to ‘Eastbound and Pound’ Beamer’s Gamecocks
This past Saturday’s victory over the Samford Bulldogs certainly wasn’t the electric lightshow from the week prior in Atlanta over the Oregon Ducks. However, I’m totally fine with the 33-0 shutout in the first home game of the 2022 season in Sanford Stadium. The rain held off, our Dawgs were in control from the opening whistle and the streets and seats of Athens and the stadium were full of happy Georgia fans. And most importantly, our 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs football team rolls Eastbound this Saturday for a roadie battle with the Gamecocks.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Gives Updates on Injured Receivers
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart updated reporters Monday on the healthy of two of the program’s receivers. AD Mitchell and Arian Smith are expected to be back playing soon - the question is when the two deep threats will return to the playing. “(AD) will definitely not...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: The Giant Mismatch is soaring, teams have no answer
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart might now be the third-highest-paid coach in college football, but his team is ranked No. 1. College football is supposed to be cyclical, particularly when a program has lost an unprecedented 15 players in the NFL draft including five first-rounders. Instead, the Bulldogs...
dawgnation.com
Social media makes strong case for Georgia football being No. 1 after chaotic Week 2
Georgia’s win over Samford this past weekend was rather uninspiring. The Bulldogs settled for more field goals, four, than touchdowns, three. The performance was still strong enough to earn a 33-0 win thanks to a stout performance from the Georgia defense, but the Bulldogs recognize Saturday was not up their standard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over Samford
On a Saturday when some of the nation’s top teams struggled to take care of business, the Georgia Bulldogs made enough plays early on to leave no doubt about the game’s outcome. No. 2 Georgia bullied Samford with a suffocating defense and an offense that found its groove...
WXIA 11 Alive
UGA says ticketing problem resolved ahead of home opener
ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE 2: UGA says the ticketing issue has been resolved:. UPDATE: Georgia Tech is reporting the same issue (though their game is not until 7 p.m.). They said the ticketing company, Paciolan, is "experiencing nationwide issues with their platforms, which is not allowing some ticket-holders to access their tickets at this time."
Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
During the week that Charles became the king of Great Britain, it is remembered that he was the first member of the roya...
CBS 46
UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson football player joins new team
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team. Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer. Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jackson County falls in nailbiter to Mountain View
HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County fell Friday night at the hands of Mountain View in a 24-17 nailbiter. The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled it early in the second period, but Mountain View answered, scoring a pair of touchdowns to tie it up at halftime.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
RUN THE RACE: Couple From Columbus Are Missionaries at UGA, Years After a Picture Made Them Famous
ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the college football season here, a couple who works on the campus of the reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, joined us on the “Run The Race” podcast. This husband and wife also went viral several years ago, with “haters” helping them gain some fame on national TV.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
Comments / 0