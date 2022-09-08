ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts

It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
APPAREL
CNN

We tried some of the best touchscreen gloves — these 13 actually work

Touchscreen gloves are built with a conductive material in certain fingertips that lets you use your phone while keeping your hands toasty. To find out if they actually work, we tried some of the most popular touchscreen glove options on the web and tested them ourselves. Here are 13 we found that actually work.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Each of These Gifts Can Solve a Unique Problem Without Breaking The Bank

Buying a gift for someone can be a struggle. What do they like again? Will they end up returning this? While these questions are essential, we think you should ask: will this solve a problem they’ve been having? In light of this all-important inquiry, we rustled up 35 practical products that would make excellent problem-solving gifts. And maybe best of all, these won’t empty your wallet. So if you’ve got friends or loved ones with unique issues, consider picking up a couple of the items below. You might end up saving everyone some headaches, not to mention saving yourself some money.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Smartphone#Mobile Device#Hand Fan#Ac#Hudson Premier#Amazon Frequent
CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

The cost of replacing the battery on your iPhone 14 will be much higher

Apple has increased the battery replacement fee on all four models of the iPhone 14 by 43%. Owners of Apple’s iPhone 14, which hits stores later this week, shouldn’t have to worry about replacing their batteries for quite some time. But if and when that time comes, they’re going to be paying more than owners of other models.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNN

The iPhone 14 is coming — here’s who should (and shouldn’t) upgrade

September is here, which begs the annual question: Is it time to ditch your old iPhone for the shiny new one? The newly revealed $799 iPhone 14 and $999 iPhone 14 Pro are seriously promising devices, offering improved cameras and battery life across the board as well as some innovative new safety features that could save your life.
CELL PHONES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy