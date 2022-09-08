Read full article on original website
The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts
It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
How to do laundry like a pro, according to experts
If you're new to doing laundry, it can be hard to know where to start. There are washer settings to understand, an overwhelming number of detergent options, and stains that need to be treated — whatever that even means!
We tried some of the best touchscreen gloves — these 13 actually work
Touchscreen gloves are built with a conductive material in certain fingertips that lets you use your phone while keeping your hands toasty. To find out if they actually work, we tried some of the most popular touchscreen glove options on the web and tested them ourselves. Here are 13 we found that actually work.
Each of These Gifts Can Solve a Unique Problem Without Breaking The Bank
Buying a gift for someone can be a struggle. What do they like again? Will they end up returning this? While these questions are essential, we think you should ask: will this solve a problem they’ve been having? In light of this all-important inquiry, we rustled up 35 practical products that would make excellent problem-solving gifts. And maybe best of all, these won’t empty your wallet. So if you’ve got friends or loved ones with unique issues, consider picking up a couple of the items below. You might end up saving everyone some headaches, not to mention saving yourself some money.
The best toasters of 2022
Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
The cost of replacing the battery on your iPhone 14 will be much higher
Apple has increased the battery replacement fee on all four models of the iPhone 14 by 43%. Owners of Apple’s iPhone 14, which hits stores later this week, shouldn’t have to worry about replacing their batteries for quite some time. But if and when that time comes, they’re going to be paying more than owners of other models.
33 Money-Saving Tips That Are Actually Useful If You're Short On Funds
"The best gift advice I've ever received is to buy an expensive version of something that's normally cheap. A $20 shirt is just a shirt, but a $20 pen is a pretty solid pen."
From werewolves to Jedi masters to secret wars, Disney just revealed a lot
Disney held its semiannual D23 event showcasing a variety of teasers, trailers, and casting announcements for new series and films. Fans can expect a lot from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises coming to Disney+.
Credit card companies will adopt new sales code for gun transactions
US credit card giants said they will implement a new merchant category code for the nation's gun retailers, which gun control activists say will help flag potential mass shooters and gun traffickers.
The iPhone 14 is coming — here’s who should (and shouldn’t) upgrade
September is here, which begs the annual question: Is it time to ditch your old iPhone for the shiny new one? The newly revealed $799 iPhone 14 and $999 iPhone 14 Pro are seriously promising devices, offering improved cameras and battery life across the board as well as some innovative new safety features that could save your life.
