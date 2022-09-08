ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps

Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Tinder, Robbery And Carjackings: How A Meet Up On A Dating App Led To A Crime Spree

A victim planned to meet a Tinder date, but it ended with a robbery and now two arrests, Radar has learned.The incident started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix police responded to a report of an armed robbery. The victim planned to meet a woman named “Sonya” that he first interacted with on the dating app Tinder.The two agreed to meet at an Embassy Suites hotel, police said. When the suspect went inside, he was directed to the woman’s room. There, two suspects were waiting.A man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, police said. The victim gave up...
PHOENIX, AZ
zachnews.net

Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.

Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Public Official#Investigative Journalist#Violent Crime#German
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police find missing teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. Vanya Garcia, 16, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue shorts, a floral print shirt, and pink shoes. According to police, she was last seen on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run

(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2news.com

Five Years Since October 1 Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there's also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
HENDERSON, NV
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy