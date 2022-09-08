Read full article on original website
Related
The Recession of 2022
Among the most contested subjects across many economists, business leaders, and politicians is whether America will enter a recession, perhaps at the start of 2023. Another, perhaps a modest group that is growing, believes that the recession has already begun and will stretch into next year, and perhaps beyond. Federal Reserve Chain Jerome Powell seems […]
Say goodbye to the standard 3% raise—one-quarter of employers plan to give increases of 5-7% next year
The annual pay raise for workers in the U.S. continues to climb, according to Salary.com. Annual pay raise budgets in the U.S. are getting a bump in 2023 from the longtime status quo. “The increases have gone up from what had been 3% for many years,” David Turetsky, VP of...
Motley Fool
Almost 4 out of 5 Americans Worry About Losing Their Jobs in a Recession. Here's How to Protect Yours
We don't know for sure whether a recession will come, but there's no harm in being prepared. Almost 4 out of 5 people worry they'll lose their jobs if there's a recession. You can ready yourself for economic hardship by making a plan now. Learn new skills, maintain your professional...
Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman points to a slowdown in rents as a sign inflation is starting to flatten
Apartment rent prices are "more important than people may realize for economic policy," Krugman said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Median Home Price Finally Dropped. Here's What It Looks Like Today
Are buyers finally in for a break?
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 10, 2022 | Fixed rates increase for the third week in a row
Mortgage rates increased again this week. The average 30-year fixed rate, now at 5.89%, is closer to 6% than it's been in over a decade, according to Freddie Mac. Rates previously peaked in June and had been trending down, but the likelihood of more aggressive Federal Reserve policy has pushed them back up.
CNET
Mortgage Rates on Sept. 9, 2022: Rates Trend Upward
A few important mortgage rates climbed higher Friday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
Europe is on the brink of a recession. It could ultimately save millions of US jobs.
Europe looks to be headed for a recession — and its loss could be a gain for the United States as it looks to avoid a recession of its own. In August, Goldman Sachs analysts put the probability of a recession over the next 12 months at 60% for Europe and 30% for the US.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. markets break three-week slump with strong Friday close
U.S. markets finished the week ahead after a third day of gains broke a three-week slump.
Mortgage rates just hit a high not seen since the 2008 housing crash
The US 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has reached its highest level since 2008. The uptick is attributed to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation. More interest rate hikes are on the horizon and that means mortgage rates could climb further. Mortgage rates just hit a high not seen since the housing...
Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.
Consumer Spending May be Stronger Than Official Data
Government numbers indicate consumer spending growth is slowing fast, totaling only 0.1% in July after a 1% jump in June. But August data from the Bank of America Institute, the bank’s internal think tank, paint a much brighter picture. BofA total payments surged 13% year over year in August, accelerating from July’s 7% climb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Canada's Real Problem Is Not Job Losses, It's the Rush to Retire
OTTAWA (Reuters) - More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.
FOXBusiness
Twitter whistleblower testimony, consumer price index, Oracle earnings top week ahead
Though corporate earnings will be light, investors will take in a slew of economic data in the upcoming week, including the consumer and producer price indexes and retail sales. It will also be a big week for Twitter as whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko is grilled on Capitol Hill by the...
Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that gas prices will increase again in the winter and said the Federal Reserve will "need great skill" to avoid a recession amid economic sanctions targeting Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Yellen made her comments while appearing on...
Stocks jump as growth shares lead; 2-year U.S. yields hit 14-year highs
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Friday, led by technology and growth shares, and interest-rate sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields hit more than 14-year highs as investors digested the view that more interest rate hikes are needed.
Fed's Decision To Raise Interest Rates 'Will Be Straightforward' And 'We're Not In A Recession': Fed Governor On Bringing Down Inflation
Investors are becoming friendlier with the idea of an interest rate hike this month, as more Fed governors continue to express their support for a third yearly increase to the federal funds rate. Fed Governor Christopher J. Waller spoke on Friday, and his comments add additional certainty to the prediction...
The worst of inflation finally might be over
Is inflation really peaking? Are consumers growing more confident? We'll get those answers this week when the latest consumer and producer price indexes as well as retail sales figures for August all come out.
CNBC
Working moms get 58 cents for every dollar dads earn—and the pandemic has made the pay gap worse
This year, Moms' Equal Pay Day lands on September 8, which signifies how far into the year moms must work to catch up to what dads earned last year alone. On average, moms working full-time earn just 74 cents for every dollar paid to a dad in the U.S., the National Women's Law Center reports — and the pay gap is even worse for many moms of color.
CNBC
More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says
With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0