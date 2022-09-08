ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Recession of 2022

Among the most contested subjects across many economists, business leaders, and politicians is whether America will enter a recession, perhaps at the start of 2023. Another, perhaps a modest group that is growing, believes that the recession has already begun and will stretch into next year, and perhaps beyond. Federal Reserve Chain Jerome Powell seems […]
CNET

Mortgage Rates on Sept. 9, 2022: Rates Trend Upward

A few important mortgage rates climbed higher Friday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
TheStreet

Consumer Spending May be Stronger Than Official Data

Government numbers indicate consumer spending growth is slowing fast, totaling only 0.1% in July after a 1% jump in June. But August data from the Bank of America Institute, the bank’s internal think tank, paint a much brighter picture. BofA total payments surged 13% year over year in August, accelerating from July’s 7% climb.
US News and World Report

Canada's Real Problem Is Not Job Losses, It's the Rush to Retire

OTTAWA (Reuters) - More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.
CNN

The worst of inflation finally might be over

Is inflation really peaking? Are consumers growing more confident? We'll get those answers this week when the latest consumer and producer price indexes as well as retail sales figures for August all come out.
CNBC

More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says

With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
