Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's college sweetheart auctions off billionaire's mementos
Holding onto an ex's stuff may prove profitable later on, at least if your ex turns out to be the wealthiest man in the world.
Prime Video Pacts With Writer-Director Antonio Dikele Distefano, Launches His Film Debut ‘Autumn Beat’ About Second Generation Black Italians – Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
Prime Video has inked an overall creative deal with Italian writer-director Antonio Dikele Distefano, who is the originator of groundbreaking Netflix original series “Zero” that in 2021 marked Italy’s first show centered around the present-day lives of black Italian youth. Dikele, who was born in Italy to Angolan parents, is now making his feature film debut with an Amazon original film titled “Autumn Beat,” a coming-of-age drama about two brothers named Tito and Paco, who grew up in Milan and have the same dream: to break into the rap music world. “The duo seem destined for success—Paco is a born performer and...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0