ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House eliminates potential hurdles for immigrants on public benefits trying to obtain legal status

By Geneva Sands, Priscilla Alvarez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 75

Linda Warren
3d ago

Biden buying votes again. WAKE UP voters. They come into our country illegally and we give them our hard earned dollars. Biden take care of Americans 1st.. ...

Reply(3)
94
Mahasoamc
3d ago

WHY on Earth would our Country Deciders PASS OVER much NEEDED assistance to it's natural born Citizens, not Anchor babies, but lawful law abiding Citizens? WHY?There are so many problems that we suffer..Homelessness, Elder Care, Housing, Education, Jobs and livable wages, Healthcare, Family time. If we have all these illegals here, that get entitled treatment over poor and suffering citizens...they then run amuck, treating the USA like their homelands from which they came. I have experienced that and it's not good. No bueno.

Reply(1)
70
Earlene Nicholson
3d ago

wow their Biden goes giving help and neglecting homeless and elderly and disabled why don't he use his own money if he wants to help them so badly

Reply
46
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Homeland Security
Daily Mail

'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement

A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
LAW
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy