A Visitor of Prince: The Immersive Experience Can Win This Limited Edition Prince x Jeff Hamilton Jacket

Prince: The Immersive Experience has allowed superfans of the musical icon to delve into his creative universe since making its worldwide premiere in Chicago at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile this summer— get your tickets here!

Prince: The Immersive Experience just dropped two new luxury products in addition to a wide range of apparel and accessory pieces – there’s even a Prince basketball! Prince and Jeff Hamilton fans can now get their hands on this exclusive, one-of-a-kind Jeff Hamilton Varsity Jacket . Hamilton unveiled a limited number of jackets to be sold exclusively at PrinceTheExperience.com .

Hamilton, who has worked with the likes of celebrities including Madonna, Drake, Muhammed Ali, Michael Jordan, and the Chicago Bulls , has long been influenced by the iconic singer.

“Prince has had an influence on my life as an artist for as long as I can remember. I grew up being such a big fan of his and it has been a privilege to honor his legacy with this project. Prince was and is an icon – it is my hope that the jacket I designed is not only a true culmination of his passions and life work, but is something that embodies his quintessential brand,” said Jeff Hamilton in a statement.

Dearly Beloved, don’t miss your chance to revel in Prince’s electrifying world!

Guests must head to PrinceTheExperience.com and get a ticket to immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince from September 8 – September 21 for any event date through the run. One lucky Experience guest will be automatically entered for the opportunity to win this custom leather and wool piece autographed by Jeff Hamilton himself! The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by September 22!

Prince: The Immersive Experience is an interactive world that engages all of the senses.

There is no better time to visit the experience than now —especially for fashion fans that want to get their hands on an exclusive jacket by this famed designer, who is fresh off the heels of a partnership with Supreme. Jeff Hamilton has shifted the course of fashion over his decades-spanning career. As he has done for NBA champs and heavyweight fighters, Hamilton has created a fitting tribute to Prince with this eye-catching jacket.

Also available at the experience’s shop are the iconic Third-Eye Glasses created by sisters Corianna and Brianna Dotson of Coco and Breezy Eyewear, which you may remember Prince wearing during an appearance on SNL in 2014! So don’t miss out on these unique pieces sold exclusively at Prince: The Immersive Experience in Chicago!

The Prince experience explores the prolific musician with 10 multidimensional unique rooms packed to the brim with Prince fandom, highlighting his extensive discography, iconic fashion sense, and mind-blowing musical genius. It’s only in Chicago until October, so don’t miss out on this show-stopping experience.

Get an up-close look at iconic memorabilia, photos, and Prince’s unique wardrobe in the Wardrobe Hall—and don’t miss your chance to step into his universe .

Prince: The Immersive Experience

September 11, 2022 10:00 AM