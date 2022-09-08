Read full article on original website
Visit MERCADO LATINO September 19-30 to Celebrate Latino-owned Businesses
Article by Becky Fillinger, Photos provided by mpls downtown council. MERCADO LATINO will take place September 19 - 30 at Gaviidae Common. We spoke to Shannon Fitzgerald, Director of Downtown Partnerships for the mpls downtown council for all the information we need to know before visiting. Q: What is the...
Weekly Events at Peavey Plaza September 12-17
Green Minneapolis is excited to host these events, free and open to all!. Flow into summer with FREE yoga classes at Peavey Plaza (weather permitting). Bring a water, mat and towel. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. Nonmembers that attend receive a FREE three-day trial fitness pass to any of our three fitness locations. Plus, join YWCA Minneapolis as a member for just $15! Registration recommended.
New Restaurant Will Offer Free Food At Grand Opening
New Restaurant Will Offer Free Food At Grand Opening. To introduce their plant-based burgers and other foods to the North Loop later this month, Stalk & Spade will be handing out free samples at their grand opening. Burgers, “chick’n” sandwiches, nuggets and salads will all be given away on September...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
City of Minneapolis Welcoming Week, September 9 - 18
Did you know that the City of Minneapolis has a Welcoming Week, part of a now-global celebration which brings together immigrants, refugees, and native-born residents to learn about each other and foster a sense of community? This year marks the 10th anniversary of Welcoming Week celebrations across the globe, which run from September 9th to the 18th, and this year’s theme is Where We Belong. We spoke to Michelle Rivero, Director, Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) to learn more about the events surrounding Welcoming Week.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Shots were fired at a McDonald's in a north Minneapolis suburb Saturday night, resulting in one man going to the hospital.Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at 1480 85th Avenue North after several 911 calls reporting shots fired.Police say they found a car that had been shot and a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside it. The victim was transported to the hospital.Multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot.The incident is under investigation.
"We never thought we'd make it a year": Minneapolis gay bar "The Saloon" celebrates 45 years in business
MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
Calling All Shoppers to Edina
Edina is a shopper’s paradise, as the stylish Minneapolis suburb features three distinct retail areas: the Downtown, aka 50th & France; the Galleria; and Southdale Center. 50th & France is a mélange of boutiques, specialty shops and award-winning restaurants, with Wild Ivy and Equation perennial favorites for women’s apparel.
A 54-acre Optum-occupied campus in Minnesota is up for lease
A 54-acre campus in Minnesota partially occupied by UnitedHealth Group's Optum has been listed for lease, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Sept. 8. The Eden Prairie campus contains three buildings and was originally built for ADC Telecommunications. Optum leases 473,000 square feet of office space on the campus. The company also has another nearby office building available for sublease.
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
35 Years of Paisley Park: A Minnesota author reflects
Thirty-five years ago this month, a complex of unusual, plain white buildings opened in Chanhassen. It was dubbed Paisley Park, and built by Prince. One journalist called it “a mini Hollywood” — it had 65,000 square feet of recording, film and video space with a sound stage that was more than 12,000 square feet.
Hennepin County planning anaerobic digestion facility
Hennepin County Minnesota has set a goal of recycling 75 percent of its waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030. Part of that plan is building an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Brooklyn Park near the county’s transfer station at 9401 83rd Avenue. The Hennepin County Anaerobic...
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
Buffalo Memorial Hospital. Buffalo, Minnesota
First owned and managed by a group of local physicians, then operated as a municipal hospital, and now a division of a private, multi-hospital group, Buffalo Memorial Hospital's growth has mirrored that of the rural Minnesota community it serves. From 1918 to 1951, the hospital was located in 12 rooms above the local drugstore . Then, as a city-operated hospital, it occupied a free standing building in the center of town. During the next 25 years, two additions were required to meet the growing demand for health care services in Wright count. In 1977, shortly after the hospital became a division of Health Central, plans were initiated to replace the over-crowded facility with a completely new hospital. In October 1980, Buffalo Memorial Hospital moved into its new home--a sprawling single story, energy efficient building. Now renovated, the old hospital provides housing for senior citizens.
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
