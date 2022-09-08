ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
THORNTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado

It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
COLORADO STATE
xpopress.com

Denver Expo Gem Show 2022

The Denver Expo Gem Show starts on 9/9/2022. The Show ends on 9/18/2022. The Show is located at: National Western Complex (NWC) - Second floor (Street level, main entrance on Humboldt St) 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, Colorado 80216.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longmont, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Lyons, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Lyons, CO
Government
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 9-11

Whether you want live music at the Westword Music Showcase, enjoy a brew at Dogtoberfest, or paint a Bronco Sky, there are plenty of events to keep you entertained in Denver this weekend. Other happenings include a night market in Sloan’s Lake and the 9/11 Stair Climb at Red Rocks.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pesticides#Christmas#Fitness#Spanish#Mes Nacional De La#Hispanic Americans#Teen Advisory Group
washparkprofile.com

The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location

The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village

It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Runners will greet sunrise on DIA runway

The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport as the sun comes up. "You kind feel like you're on your own airplane because you're out on this massive runway and as you run down, now we're going to run at 6 a.m. so the sun's going to be rising, you see the tents at DEN and then when you turn around and run back, you'll be able to see the sunrise and you're going to see the mountains," said Andrea Dowdy who is the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "So spectacular. Yes, you're going to see some planes take off and land."So how do you manage having runners on runway 826? The participants will have just an hour to run that 5K, meaning they'll have to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport gets busier. The entire event will be over at 8:45 a.m. The top three men and top three women will get trophies and a one-year membership in the United Airlines Club. The first place man and woman in each age will get 5,000 United miles. 
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado

One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy