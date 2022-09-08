Read full article on original website
Enter 'the soul of the Rockies' in this beachy town | Main Street Colorado
At last visit to Grand Lake, we happened upon Bob Scott’s Authentic Indian Jewelry. This was the man’s 51st summer in town, and he was cheery as ever. He answered phone calls with the usual line. “It’s a beautiful day in Grand Lake, Colorado. Don’t you wish you...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado
It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
Denver Expo Gem Show 2022
The Denver Expo Gem Show starts on 9/9/2022. The Show ends on 9/18/2022. The Show is located at: National Western Complex (NWC) - Second floor (Street level, main entrance on Humboldt St) 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, Colorado 80216.
Big Chili Evergreen, free music festival, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Big Chili Cook-Off to the Estes Park ScotFest to Vail Oktoberfest, there is something for everyone.
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
4 things we learned from the first-ever release of data that shows how Colorado DAs prosecute cases
Prosecutors representing more than half the state’s population unveiled new data on Thursday that showed racial biases in how they offer plea deals, who gets jail time pre-trial and who gets offered probation versus a jail or prison sentence. Eight district attorneys across the state — some representing rural...
Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 9-11
Whether you want live music at the Westword Music Showcase, enjoy a brew at Dogtoberfest, or paint a Bronco Sky, there are plenty of events to keep you entertained in Denver this weekend. Other happenings include a night market in Sloan’s Lake and the 9/11 Stair Climb at Red Rocks.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location
The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village
It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
Runners will greet sunrise on DIA runway
The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport as the sun comes up. "You kind feel like you're on your own airplane because you're out on this massive runway and as you run down, now we're going to run at 6 a.m. so the sun's going to be rising, you see the tents at DEN and then when you turn around and run back, you'll be able to see the sunrise and you're going to see the mountains," said Andrea Dowdy who is the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "So spectacular. Yes, you're going to see some planes take off and land."So how do you manage having runners on runway 826? The participants will have just an hour to run that 5K, meaning they'll have to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport gets busier. The entire event will be over at 8:45 a.m. The top three men and top three women will get trophies and a one-year membership in the United Airlines Club. The first place man and woman in each age will get 5,000 United miles.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
It's record hot in Colorado, but cold can move in quickly
September 2022 has produced a string of record hot days in Colorado. This time two years record highs in the 90s suddenly dropped to an overnight low of 30 degrees.
Fish die-off reported in Brighton lake
The fish die-off is expected to continue impacting aquatic life and fishing conditions at the lake "in the immediate future," CPW said.
Multi-family structure explosion triggers evacuations in Aurora; 3 hospitalized
Early Saturday morning at roughly 10 a.m., an explosion happened in Aurora injuring three people and leaving roughly 400 residents without shelter.
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
Updated: Englewood pauses major bridge projects citing 'budget constraints'
Two major infrastructure plans in the City of Englewood — one to replace the aging South Broadway bridge over U.S. Highway 285 and one to create a new bridge for bicyclists and pedestrians crossing Oxford Avenue — have been paused due to "budget constraints," according to a city statement.
