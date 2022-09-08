The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport as the sun comes up. "You kind feel like you're on your own airplane because you're out on this massive runway and as you run down, now we're going to run at 6 a.m. so the sun's going to be rising, you see the tents at DEN and then when you turn around and run back, you'll be able to see the sunrise and you're going to see the mountains," said Andrea Dowdy who is the CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "So spectacular. Yes, you're going to see some planes take off and land."So how do you manage having runners on runway 826? The participants will have just an hour to run that 5K, meaning they'll have to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport gets busier. The entire event will be over at 8:45 a.m. The top three men and top three women will get trophies and a one-year membership in the United Airlines Club. The first place man and woman in each age will get 5,000 United miles.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO