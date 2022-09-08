ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Martin Road Park Ferndale

Martin Road Park Ferndale neighborhood park and splash pad – review, pics, info, and FREE splash pad info for the Ferndale neighborhood park North of 9 Mile Rd and just East of Hilton Rd. This park is known for being adjacent to the Detroit Curling Club which operates curling courts during the winter months outdoors and curling courts indoors at their indoor arena. The park is operated and maintained by the City of Ferndale.
FERNDALE, MI
Sloan Museum of Discovery in Flint

Sloan Museum of Discovery Flint remodeled – review, pics, and info for new galleries at newly renovated Sloan Museum of Discovery. The museum underwent a huge transformation and is now open to the public. Sloan Museum of Discovery Flint Pics. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Sloan Museum of Discovery Flint...
FLINT, MI
Win Detroit Auto Show Tickets

Win Detroit Auto Show Tickets – Enter to win a Family Pass (for 5 people) for 1-day admission to the 2022 North American International Auto Show September 17-25 at Hart Plaza. This contest is courtesy of the NAIAS and Oakland County Moms. Forget the stuffy Auto Shows of the...
DETROIT, MI
Paradise Park Novi Specials Fall 2022

Paradise Park Novi Specials 2022 – FALL – Enjoy all the attractions this summer (and check out the new ones) at Paradise Park. Big savings on Mini Golf, the new FUN Slide, Balloon Drop Tower, and more this fall. The Dog Days of Summer are here and there...
NOVI, MI
Stony Creek Orchard Cider Mill Romeo

Stony Creek Cider Orchard Mill Romeo review, pics, and info for Stony Creek Orchard located on 32 Mile Rd. Stony Creek Orchard offers cider, donuts, fall treats, and up to 14 kinds of apples for u-pick and in their store “salesroom” every Fall. Stony Creek Cider Mill Romeo...
ROMEO, MI
Local Organizations Seek Donations for Oakland County Foster Children

The Rochester Rotary Club and Rochester Kiwanis Club will be collecting donations for Oakland County foster children via drop boxes at the Rochester Hills Public Library (500 Olde Towne Rd, Rochester, MI 48307) and Eugenia’s 3rd Street Hair Gallery (212 W 3rd St, Rochester, MI 48307), both in downtown Rochester. This donation drive will take place from September 11, 2022 through September 17, 2022.
ROCHESTER, MI
Metro Detroit Mom to Mom Sales 2022

Metro Detroit Mom to Mom Sales – FREE Mom2Mom Sales listings. Mom2Mom, Mom to Mom sales for Detroit, Macomb County, Oakland County, and Wayne County, Michigan. List your Metro Detroit Mom2Mom sale for FREE!. Mom to Mom Sales can be an inexpensive way to stock up children’s clothes and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Oakland County Moms Affiliates

Oakland County Moms Affiliates – Oakland County Moms screens potential affiliates to ensure their products and services adhere to the quality our readers deserve. Each affiliate that is accepted into our family receives a full-page review that highlights the good and/or service provided. and details the qualities of that...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Armada Fair 2022

Armada Fair 2022 Carnival info, schedule, discount carnival ride armbands info, entertainment, admission info, and festival info for the 150th Annual Fair held at the Armada Fair Grounds. The annual fair features live entertainment, giant carnival midway hosted by Big Rock Amusements, Monster Trucks, farm animal judging, and more family-fun...
ARMADA, MI
Arts Beats And Eats 2022

Arts Beats and Eats 2022 Preview, parking info, concerts info – Arts, Beats, and Eats returns to Royal Oak MI this Labor Day Weekend for four days of fun beginning September 2, 2022 and running through Labor Day, September 5, 2022. I attended a press conference for the festival and heard about the exciting plans for this year Labor Day Weekend!
ROYAL OAK, MI
Macomb County Carnivals

Macomb County Carnivals 2022 – Fairs, carnivals, and midways in Macomb County, MI and SE Michigan. Discount carnival armband info, schedules, and hours. From the early spring carnivals like Center Line Fest, to the mid-summer Sterlingfest and Fraser Lions Club Carnival, to the late summer Armada Fair… This page will be home to info regarding the 2022 Macomb County Carnival season. Links below go to more info including how to purchase discount rid armbands for unlimited rides to these carnivals (if available).
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
