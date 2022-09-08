Read full article on original website
The Rochester Rotary Club and Rochester Kiwanis Club will be collecting donations for Oakland County foster children via drop boxes at the Rochester Hills Public Library (500 Olde Towne Rd, Rochester, MI 48307) and Eugenia’s 3rd Street Hair Gallery (212 W 3rd St, Rochester, MI 48307), both in downtown Rochester. This donation drive will take place from September 11, 2022 through September 17, 2022.
