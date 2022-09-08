Macomb County Carnivals 2022 – Fairs, carnivals, and midways in Macomb County, MI and SE Michigan. Discount carnival armband info, schedules, and hours. From the early spring carnivals like Center Line Fest, to the mid-summer Sterlingfest and Fraser Lions Club Carnival, to the late summer Armada Fair… This page will be home to info regarding the 2022 Macomb County Carnival season. Links below go to more info including how to purchase discount rid armbands for unlimited rides to these carnivals (if available).

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO