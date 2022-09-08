Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

Read full article on original website
Mary Trump speculates that Jared Kushner could be the 'Mar-a-Lago mole' after reports say an informant close to Trump guided FBI agents to the documents
The FBI recovered 11 boxes of classified documents during the Mar-a-Lago raid, court documents say. Sources told The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek that someone told the feds about the materials and where to look. Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle, said she thinks Jared Kushner may have...
Watch Bannon arrive at court to surrender on border wall fraud charges
Steve Bannon arrived at a New York courthouse to surrender on charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border. He is expected to plead not guilty, attorney Robert Costello told CNN. CNN’s Kara Scannell reports.
Michael Cohen believes Trump is likely keeping copies of top-secret documents at his children's homes, Bedminster, and Trump Tower
Michael Cohen thinks Trump could have copies of the top-secret files found at Mar-a-Lago. Cohen said Trump might have stashed the documents at his homes in Bedminster and New York. Cohen also suggested that these files might also be in the homes of Trump's children. Michael Cohen, who was once...
abovethelaw.com
'They Will Have To Kill Me First,' Promises Steve Bannon, Just Hours Before Surrender To NY Prosecutors
“I am never going to stop fighting,” Steve Bannon said yesterday when news broke of his impending indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”. This morning the erstwhile Braveheart surrendered to prosecutors with rather...
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
Michael Cohen says Trump's next move in the Mar-a-Lago probe would be to find a scapegoat — Rudy Giuliani
Michael Cohen said Trump is likely looking for a scapegoat for potential criminal charges. Calling Trump "Captain Chaos," Cohen speculated that this scapegoat could be Rudy Giuliani. "They're gonna throw him under the bus for Mar-a-Lago," Cohen told CNN host Don Lemon. Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's one-time personal...
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
Bannon Got a Pardon. Now He Gets His Comeuppance.
If Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made it 74 by including Bannon’s co-defendant Brian Kolfage, who lost both legs and part of an arm while serving in Iraq.But despite Trump’s many declarations of support for...
Jared Kushner says Trump governed in a 'peculiar' way and did 'what he thought was appropriate' with the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago
Jared Kushner said Trump governed in a "peculiar" way while weighing in on the Mar-a-Lago raid. He said his father-in-law probably did what he thought was "appropriate" with classified documents. Kushner also dodged a question on whether he would want to work for Trump again. Jared Kushner this week weighed...
Trump Attempted To Pay Attorney With Horse, Upcoming Book Says
"This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse," the lawyer reportedly replied to Trump.
Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, top Trump aides, were among more than a dozen people subpoenaed for DOJ's expansive Jan. 6 investigation: NYT report
A federal grand jury is investigating Donald Trump's fundraising arm and the plot to interfere with the 2020 election result, per The New York Times.
Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real
The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
The Major Ongoing Investigations Into Donald Trump
Here’s what to know about investigations into Trump, from his alleged Jan. 6 conduct to handling of classified documents.
Steve Bannon said being arrested on money laundering and conspiracy charges was 'one of the best days of my life'
Prosecutors alleged Bannon had conspired to commit fraud through a sham crowdfunded charity that donors thought would help build a US-Mexico wall.
Judge unseals more details about items seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane break down the latest revelations about the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago.
Marco Rubio is defending Trump and reducing the Mar-a-Lago raid to 'a fight over storage of documents'
Rubio's description of the Mar-a-Lago raid ignores that the FBI is probing whether Trump broke federal laws in his handling of classified documents.
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – as it happened
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal
Bannon charged with money laundering in border wall fundraising case
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged by prosecutors in New York on Thursday with money laundering and conspiracy in connection with allegations that he defrauded donors to a group aimed at building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Driving the news: Bannon surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office...
Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, pleads not guilty in border wall scheme
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to money laundering and conspiracy charges for allegedly deceiving donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
