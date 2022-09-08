Read full article on original website
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 8)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Job Duties: Operates a rubber-tired, skid steer, or crawler type tractor with an attached scoop...
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Georgia lands commercial roofing manufacturing plant
ATLANTA — North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer will build a new manufacturing plant in Valdosta, expanding Georgia operations that already employ 225 workers. New Jersey-based GAF Materials will create more than 135 jobs and invest $146 million during the next six years on the new plant,...
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
News 12 interviews gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on campaign trail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 midterm election is drawing attention from across the county. Brain Kemp and Stacey Abrams are facing off again after Kemp’s win in 2018. Hershel Walker is challenging Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Washington. Abrams was in Augusta on Saturday, September 10th,...
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job
About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients. The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.
Federal funds spark new hope for Georgia’s electric car buyers
President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Act creating federal tax credits for qualifying electric vehicle purchases. Georgia’s state tax credit expired in 2015, but many consumers are still looking to transition away from gas vehicles. GPB’s Amanda Andrews takes us to the Clean Energy Roadshow to hear what the future may hold for Georgia consumers.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust
HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
Georgia's deer archery season to open soon
ATLANTA — Hunters, get your bows ready!. Georgia's statewide archery deer hunting season opens Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters they can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season. While it is early in the season and the...
Ossoff-backed bill will bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia. Following Sen. Ossoff’s successful work across the aisle, the U.S. Senate has passed the bipartisan Mobile Heath...
Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators
ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day
SOCIAL CIRCLE — First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20 on Monday night. This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia. This opening will create single-lane closures that will allow...
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role
ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers
buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.
3 Georgia women arrested in illegal gambling operation
HOMERVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged three women after raiding an unlicensed business and home in Homerville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police served a warrant at a building at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville and a home. Investigators...
