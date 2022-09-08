ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 8)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Job Duties: Operates a rubber-tired, skid steer, or crawler type tractor with an attached scoop...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia lands commercial roofing manufacturing plant

ATLANTA — North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer will build a new manufacturing plant in Valdosta, expanding Georgia operations that already employ 225 workers. New Jersey-based GAF Materials will create more than 135 jobs and invest $146 million during the next six years on the new plant,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Lowndes County, GA
Government
Lowndes County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
City
Cumming, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Government
Albany Herald

Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job

About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients. The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaf#Manufacturing Plants#Roofing#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Georgians
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust

HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
HOMERVILLE, GA
11Alive

Georgia's deer archery season to open soon

ATLANTA — Hunters, get your bows ready!. Georgia's statewide archery deer hunting season opens Saturday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is reminding hunters they can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2022-2023 deer season. While it is early in the season and the...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Albany Herald

Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators

ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day

SOCIAL CIRCLE — First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

New westbound I-20 on-ramp to open near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that its construction partners will open a new westbound on-ramp to Interstate 20 on Monday night. This will connect Exit one of Martintown Road onto I-20, heading west into Georgia. This opening will create single-lane closures that will allow...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role

ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
Jake Wells

Self-Checkout causing problems for Georgia shoppers

buying item at registerPhoto by Simon Kadula (Creative Commons) If you're a customer that uses self-checkout, especially at a large store like Walmart, you want to be really, really careful when scanning any items or be prepared to face the consequences of even an honest mistake.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy