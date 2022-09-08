ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry has a message to Hokie Nation

Brent Pry picked up his first win as a head coach on Saturday night when his Virginia Tech Hokies dominated the Boston College Eagles, 27-10. After the game, Pry was emotional, even admitting he had to stop and take it all in after the game. The Hokies looked like an old-school Bud Foster-coached defense, which was not a surprise considering Foster is one of Pry’s mentors.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Lance Williams returns to Virginia Tech, talks enrollment plans

Alcoa (TN) three-star offensive lineman Lance Williams has been committed to Virginia Tech since April and has visited Blacksburg several times, including a summer official visit. On Saturday night, the three-star offensive lineman got a chance to see Virginia Tech on the field under the new direction of Brent Pry for the first time when the Hokies kicked off its home schedule against Boston College.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Updates

Boston College and Virginia Tech will face off tonight at 8pm in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game features two teams that are looking for a win after both suffered tough losses in their opening game. The Eagles struggled in a variety of facets of their game against Rutgers losing 22-21 on a fourth quarter 96 yard TD drive from the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was sacked four times, and threw two interceptions. While Virginia Tech turned over the ball five times against Old Dominion, in a game where the second half was delayed due to the coaches being stuck in an elevator.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WSLS

1st and 10: Alleghany defeats Covington, 30-6

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany came out on top tonight, with Garrett Via’s 4-year touchdown capping off a methodical opening drive and bringing the score to 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, J’yon Smith catches a wobbler near the sideline and returns it 54 yards for the score bringing it to 7-6.
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 3 – Play of the Night

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night’s Play of the night comes from the Glenvar-Cave Spring game. Glenvar’s Dawson Anderson gets a key interception in the Highlanders win over the Knights.
SALEM, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
WDBJ7.com

Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven

Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
ROANOKE, VA
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Television#American Football#Hokies#Boston College Tv#Fubotv#Espn
WSLS

Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Yep, it’s raining on our parade

The weather outside is frightful but then, so is much of everything else these days. Yes, the National Service says rain is arriving today and will be with us through at least Monday as Mother Nature continues to have more bad hair days. “Rain expected,” says the NWS office in Blacksburg. “Potential for heavy rainfall.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Google
Sports
Boston College
Fox 46 Charlotte

New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy