Boston College and Virginia Tech will face off tonight at 8pm in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game features two teams that are looking for a win after both suffered tough losses in their opening game. The Eagles struggled in a variety of facets of their game against Rutgers losing 22-21 on a fourth quarter 96 yard TD drive from the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was sacked four times, and threw two interceptions. While Virginia Tech turned over the ball five times against Old Dominion, in a game where the second half was delayed due to the coaches being stuck in an elevator.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO