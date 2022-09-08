Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry has a message to Hokie Nation
Brent Pry picked up his first win as a head coach on Saturday night when his Virginia Tech Hokies dominated the Boston College Eagles, 27-10. After the game, Pry was emotional, even admitting he had to stop and take it all in after the game. The Hokies looked like an old-school Bud Foster-coached defense, which was not a surprise considering Foster is one of Pry’s mentors.
Lance Williams returns to Virginia Tech, talks enrollment plans
Alcoa (TN) three-star offensive lineman Lance Williams has been committed to Virginia Tech since April and has visited Blacksburg several times, including a summer official visit. On Saturday night, the three-star offensive lineman got a chance to see Virginia Tech on the field under the new direction of Brent Pry for the first time when the Hokies kicked off its home schedule against Boston College.
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Live Updates
Boston College and Virginia Tech will face off tonight at 8pm in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game features two teams that are looking for a win after both suffered tough losses in their opening game. The Eagles struggled in a variety of facets of their game against Rutgers losing 22-21 on a fourth quarter 96 yard TD drive from the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was sacked four times, and threw two interceptions. While Virginia Tech turned over the ball five times against Old Dominion, in a game where the second half was delayed due to the coaches being stuck in an elevator.
Virginia Tech Football: Everything Brent Pry said after defeating Boston College
Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry nabbed his first career win as a head coach on Saturday night when the Hokies moved to 1-0 in the ACC after defeating Boston College, 27-10. Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells was 16-of-25 for 140-yards and one touchdown while the defense held Boston College to just four yards rushing and 155-yards in the contest.
techlunchpail.com
2024 Three-Star TE Gavin Grover Recaps "Phenomenal Time" at Virginia Tech
With one of their largest group of recruits visiting in recent memory, Virginia Tech delivered on the field with a strong 27-10 win over Boston College. Off the field, Tech's recruiting visits also delivered including for 2024 three-star TE Gavin Grover out of Lewis Center, OH as he told us.
WSLS
1st and 10: Alleghany defeats Covington, 30-6
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany came out on top tonight, with Garrett Via’s 4-year touchdown capping off a methodical opening drive and bringing the score to 7-0. On the ensuing kickoff, J’yon Smith catches a wobbler near the sideline and returns it 54 yards for the score bringing it to 7-6.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 3 – Play of the Night
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night’s Play of the night comes from the Glenvar-Cave Spring game. Glenvar’s Dawson Anderson gets a key interception in the Highlanders win over the Knights.
WSLS
1st and 10: Christiansburg shuts out William Byrd, 41-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Christiansburg was at William Byrd tonight, and the Blue Demons were rolling in early. The Blue Demons have weapons in their midst. They shut out Byrd, 41-0.
WSLS
Bassett holds on to home field advantage, wins against Dan River in blowout match
BASSET, Va. – If you ask us, one of the sleeping dogs is Bassett — stifled in a pair of tough opening games. This team has breakout potential. Tonight, they were victorious with a final score of 63-7.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
WDBJ7.com
Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
WSLS
Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009-010-012-015-WVZ042>044-507-508-101200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- 454 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday. Widespread rainfall,...
WSLS
Tracking our next front which will bring storms, followed by a dip in humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – If you were out and about on Saturday, you know it was a soggy start to the weekend!. We don’t believe the showers will be as widespread or continuous today, but you may still need an umbrella from time to time. The coverage of scattered...
Blue Ridge Muse
Yep, it’s raining on our parade
The weather outside is frightful but then, so is much of everything else these days. Yes, the National Service says rain is arriving today and will be with us through at least Monday as Mother Nature continues to have more bad hair days. “Rain expected,” says the NWS office in Blacksburg. “Potential for heavy rainfall.”
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
