Memphis, TN

Suspect arrested in Memphis after daylong shooting spree that killed four

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Sept 8 (Reuters) - A teenager has been arrested after an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis that left four people dead in a series of separate attacks, including one that was broadcast live on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

Charges were pending for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was taken into custody on Wednesday after multiple shootings over the course of the day left the Tennessee city on edge and forced many of its 630,000 residents to shelter in place, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said.

At an early morning briefing, Mayor Jim Strickland expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families, and acknowledged the sense of dread that gripped the city, which was already shaken by the kidnapping and murder of a female jogger in a separate case that captured national attention.

"I am angry for them and angry for our citizens who had to shelter in place for the own safety," Strickland said. "This is no way for us to live. It is not acceptable."

The attacks began early on Wednesday when officers found a man shot and killed in a driveway in North Memphis. At about 4:30 p.m. CDT (1930 GMT), officers responded to another shooting and found another man dead, shot multiple times, inside a vehicle. Ten minutes later, a woman was shot in the leg, police said.

About an hour later, a man was wounded inside a store and the gunman, police said, streamed the attack live on Facebook. Police were alerted to the broadcast by residents who saw it, Davis said.

In a video posted on Facebook, a man could be heard saying, "this is for real," in a rambling fashion as he opened the door of a shop and fired twice at the first person to come into view.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video, which has been removed from the social media platform.

The suspect then carjacked another woman and killed her. Another man was later wounded and a woman killed, police said.

The gunman later carjacked another female motorist, who was uninjured in the incident. Police spotted the vehicle and began a high-speed chase, which ended when officers took the suspect in custody without incident. Two guns were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Strickland said that Kelly had been charged with attempted first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in April 2021 to a lesser charge of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years, served 11 months in prison, and was released in March.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Comments / 2

Nancy Gibson
3d ago

Another criminal that was put back on the street and should of been in jail. When are these criminals going to be held accountable? Not under the current administration.

Reply(1)
2
 

WREG

Ezekiel Kelly makes first court appearance in shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning. Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man’s home connected to mass shooting suspect

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— We are digging to learn more about the teen accused of a deadly shooting rampage that went from Memphis into Mississippi. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is no stranger to law enforcement. But Kelly is a stranger to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis, according to a Facebook post...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
The Associated Press

Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A day of terror that left four dead and three wounded in a Tennessee city this week tore a hole in the hearts of those left behind: the grandmother of three children left without parents, the man who lay down beside his fallen best friend and refused to leave, the daughter whose wounded father is her “whole world.”
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Sequence of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sequence of shootings on Wednesday in Tennessee, provided by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. Crime scenes were scattered throughout the city. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded. Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder. —12:56 a.m. Officers responded to a shooting in east Memphis. A dead man was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was eventually identified as Ezekiel Kelly. —4:38 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in south Memphis. Man was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pronounced dead on scene. Video surveillance from a business shows a Black male pulled up next to the victim in a sedan. The suspect fired multiple shots and fled. —4:40 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting close by. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Woman was taken to a hospital in noncritical. Suspect fled in sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Reuters

