hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Man held at gunpoint in Waianae
A man allegedly pointed a handgun at another man in Waianae on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:39 p.m.
Fast food workers held up by armed robbers in Kapahulu
Honolulu police are searching for three masked men who they say entered Popeyes Kapahulu last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows one suspect armed with a silver revolver and the other with a black handgun.
Maui Police Commission makes ruling on some complaints against chief
The Maui Police Commission has decided to decline disciplinary proceedings for some of the complaints against police Chief John Pelletier. This comes after a unanimous vote Wednesday.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach | UPDATE
A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening, after he allegedly was shot at Hau Bush Park in Ewa Beach. The victim alleges that the suspect fled in a vehicle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
KITV.com
Police searching for three suspects in armed Popeye's robbery on Kapahulu Ave
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a Popeye's restaurant last month. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, around 10:25 p.m., three masked men, armed with handguns, entered the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on Kapahulu Avenue.
civilbeat.org
Police Raises Approved by Honolulu City Council
The contract to increase police officers pay by 5% per year through 2025 received unanimous approval from the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday. The raises will cost Honolulu taxpayers $136.7 million over the three years, according to the resolution approved by the council, but State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers says the increased wages are long overdue.
KITV.com
Woman sues Hawaiian Brian's for overserving alcohol after she severly injured in car crash
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Honolulu woman filed a lawsuit against the social club, Hawaiian Brian's for negligence after she claims its employees served the concertgoers an excessive amount of alcohol. On April 24, 2021, Nicole Johnson and her friends went to Hawaiian Brian's for a concert and met with...
Over 2440 customers were without power in Makaha
The Hawaiian Electric Company reported an outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.
KITV.com
HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
KITV.com
Scammer used victim's phone to transfer money using Venmo, Cash App
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is warning the public about a cell phone scam coming out of the Kaneohe area. According to police, the scammer approached the victim in Kaneohe, said they were a tourist and needed to use the victim’s phone. After the victim obliged, the scammer proceeded to transfer an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s bank account to another account using the Venmo and Cash App.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night. We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Sources said a man, believed to be in his...
Man in critical condition after 3 crashes on Friday
After three traffic crashes on Friday, a man is in critical condition
hawaiinewsnow.com
State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court put a halt to a murder case on Thursday against a Kalihi man who killed a 16-year-old boy in 2019. The ruling could have broad ramifications on the state’s criminal justice system. Richard Obrero claimed he shot Starsky Willy in self defense...
Beachside fire prompts road closure in Nanakuli
A beachside fire is prompting a road closure on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.
KITV.com
Hiker who nearly died on Oahu trail comes back to the Islands to heal -- and to warn others
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been more than two decades since a man was stranded on an Oahu trail -- but he hasn't yet fully recovered from the harrowing experience. What was supposed to be a hike over the Ko'olau Mountains, ended up being stranded for days for Daniel Rasmussen. Now, 25 years later, he's still surprised he made it out alive. He's returned to Oahu to finally come to terms with the experience.
Tree on power lines prompts road closure in Kalihi
A downed tree on powerlines is prompting a road closure in Kalihi.
‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance
t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Defense attorneys work to free violent crime defendants after Hawaii Supreme Court ruling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More fallout Friday over a state Supreme Court ruling that dismissed a high-profile murder case. Dozens of other violent felony cases are expected to also be thrown out, with suspects likely freed. Prosecutors are calling for the Legislature to immediately address the issue, and lawmakers are looking...
