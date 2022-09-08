ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
HONOLULU, HI
civilbeat.org

Police Raises Approved by Honolulu City Council

The contract to increase police officers pay by 5% per year through 2025 received unanimous approval from the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday. The raises will cost Honolulu taxpayers $136.7 million over the three years, according to the resolution approved by the council, but State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers says the increased wages are long overdue.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Police#Crime#Alprs#Hpd
KITV.com

HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Scammer used victim's phone to transfer money using Venmo, Cash App

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is warning the public about a cell phone scam coming out of the Kaneohe area. According to police, the scammer approached the victim in Kaneohe, said they were a tourist and needed to use the victim’s phone. After the victim obliged, the scammer proceeded to transfer an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s bank account to another account using the Venmo and Cash App.
KANEOHE, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court put a halt to a murder case on Thursday against a Kalihi man who killed a 16-year-old boy in 2019. The ruling could have broad ramifications on the state’s criminal justice system. Richard Obrero claimed he shot Starsky Willy in self defense...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hiker who nearly died on Oahu trail comes back to the Islands to heal -- and to warn others

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been more than two decades since a man was stranded on an Oahu trail -- but he hasn't yet fully recovered from the harrowing experience. What was supposed to be a hike over the Ko'olau Mountains, ended up being stranded for days for Daniel Rasmussen. Now, 25 years later, he's still surprised he made it out alive. He's returned to Oahu to finally come to terms with the experience.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance

t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy