Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To Georgia
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over Weekend
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local Jamborees
LSUS Men's Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIA
Checkout the Cleanup Efforts in Bossier City
Lots of folks showed up over the weekend for the Keep Bossier Beautiful work day. Dozens showed up to hit the streets to clean up several neighborhoods across Bossier City. Bossier City Councilmen Vince Maggio and Chris Smith helped get volunteers out to help. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also stepped up to help with the cleanup effort. Bossier Parish School Board members Adam Bass and Dennis Bamburg helped plan the big day.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Addresses City Healthcare Issue
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Friday morning to address and clarify the city's position on the recent vote. But instead of clarification, it, once again, just brought up more questions. In his press conference, Mayor Perkins announced:. At Wednesdays Healthcare Trust Fund Board meeting there was a...
Shreveport Police Union Blasts Proposed Change to Health Plan
A meeting is set for tomorrow to hash out the health care coverage for Shreveport City employees and retirees. It will be held at 3pm at Riverview Hall. But the Mayor and the Health Care Trust Fund Board are getting another loud message about the proposed changes from the Shreveport Police Officers Association. President of the SPOA Michael Carter writes:
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
Bossier Leaders Talk About Increasing Garbage Fee
The Bossier City Council is looking for ways to tighten the belt for the 2023 budget. During a budget hearing on Tuesday, council members asked department heads about ways they could trim spending in light of inflation and higher costs for just about everything from fuel to basic supplies. Each...
$20 Million Car Collection in Marshall, Texas Up For Grabs
Did You Know There Is An Epic $20 Million Car Collection in Marshall, Texas?. I didn't either, up until now. RM Sotheby’s the famous car auction company announced they're making the trek in from Blenheim, Ontario to Marshall, Texas. What Is RM Sotheby's?. They are in the collector car...
Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
Will Shreveport See Any More Snow In 2022?
Snow and Shreveport don't mix well. Over the last 5 years, the city has witnessed the absolute havoc snowfall can bring to the community. Just small amounts can bring the city to its knees quickly. However, the city does look pretty amazing with snow on the ground. There are a...
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
Shreveport Police Investigating Lake Street Homicide
On September 6th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of Lake Street on reports of a dead man located in a parking garage. Responding officers located a deceased victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroners...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Is This Marshall Road Really The Most Haunted in Texas?
It's Just Like the Setting of a Scary Movie. An old red dirt road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.
Shreveport’s Latest Homicide Victim Named by Caddo Coroner
After two months without a homicide, violence broke out on Labor Day (9/5/22) in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded in north Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas, was shot just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North...
Three Arrested by K-9 in Labor Day Shreveport-Barksdale Shooting
On September 5th, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and officers located two suspects on east Washington Street. Another suspect was located in close proximity with the assistance of Shreveport Police K-9 Sepp.
Four Shreveport Teens Facing Charges for String of Car Burglaries
Four teenagers have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars. Caddo deputies were called to Roy Road in Blanchard earlier this week where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies combed the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in the same area.
When Will the Shreveport Boil Advisory End?
Shreveport has been under a boil advisory since Wednesday afternoon due to repairs being made at some of the city's water towers. Shreveport Water & Sewer Director William Daniel told KEEL News Thursday morning the issue with the towers was discovered during a routine maintenance service check. Daniel said:. "We...
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting
On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
Downtown Shreveport Favorite Almost Ready to Reopen
With new owners, a new chef, a new sign, and a refreshed look, a beloved downtown Shreveport tavern is getting set to reopen. The Noble Savage has a new website, and a new, revised menu featuring some pretty fancy sounding fare. According to their website, the new menu features items...
