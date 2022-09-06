MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
LEWISTON, Maine — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race. Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers' withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat.
