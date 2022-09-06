LEWISTON, Maine — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race. Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers' withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO