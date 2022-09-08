Read full article on original website
Longview stays undefeated on 2022 season after 69-0 road win over Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are still undefeated in the 2022 season after getting a road win on Friday night against the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders. The final score was: 69-0 Next week, Longview will head to Lufkin to take on the Panthers, while Tyler Legacy will head to Texarkana to play Texas […]
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore beats Pine Tree 20-14
KILGORE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Kilgore Bulldogs in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 20-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview dominates Tyler Legacy 69-0; Coach King gets 200th win
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Tyler Legacy, 69-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
bossierpress.com
High school football: In game of big plays, Texas High prevails over Benton
The Benton Tigers and Texas High Tigers made one big play after another in the first half of their game Friday night, combining for 67 points. Unfortunately for Benton, the Tigers from Texarkana made just a few more than the Tigers from Bossier Parish and came away with a 46-35 victory at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.
Play of the Night: Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton’s outstanding sliding catch
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — Our Fever Play of the Night took us to Daingerfield, where the Tigers were in a shootout with the visiting Timpson Bears. In the first half, Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson aired the ball out and found Aeryn Hampton, and the Texas Longhorn commit made a sliding catch in the endzone […]
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
East Texas high school football player suffers severe head injury during homecoming game
TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury during a Friday night homecoming game. According to First Baptist Church Troup, Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High Schoo, was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo. "We believe in...
fox4news.com
Carrollton armored truck robbery suspects stole bag of money, torched car before arrest in Tyler, police say
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after shooting at two armored truck company employees while servicing an ATM at the Bank of America on Josey Lane in Carrollton. Rayfiel Gill, 40, Lillie McCoy, 43, Katron Pittman, 17, and Gary Taylor, 17, were arrested on Thursday in...
