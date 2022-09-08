ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore beats Pine Tree 20-14

KILGORE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Kilgore Bulldogs in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 20-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
KILGORE, TX
High school football: In game of big plays, Texas High prevails over Benton

The Benton Tigers and Texas High Tigers made one big play after another in the first half of their game Friday night, combining for 67 points. Unfortunately for Benton, the Tigers from Texarkana made just a few more than the Tigers from Bossier Parish and came away with a 46-35 victory at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.
BENTON, LA
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
