Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview dominates Tyler Legacy 69-0; Coach King gets 200th win
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Tyler Legacy, 69-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
KLTV
Longview’s Jalen Hale makes long catch for touchdown against Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Tyler Legacy, Longview’s Jalen Hale makes a long catch and runs into the end zone to score.
steelcountrybee.com
Lady Mustangs fall in five sets to Mineola
The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs took to the court at home on Sept. 2, and welcomed the Lady Jackets from ...
Play of the Night: Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton’s outstanding sliding catch
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — Our Fever Play of the Night took us to Daingerfield, where the Tigers were in a shootout with the visiting Timpson Bears. In the first half, Daingerfield quarterback Chase Johnson aired the ball out and found Aeryn Hampton, and the Texas Longhorn commit made a sliding catch in the endzone […]
Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month
Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month by Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Thank you to all of our customers, family and friends for your support.
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Lake Charles American Press
FOwled up: Rice routs Cowboys
HOUSTON — Lake Charles, your Cowboys have a problem. On a night when Rice celebrated its connection with the moon race, McNeese State never got off the launching pad. For a second consecutive week the Cowboys dug themselves a hole and never found a way out. Four first-half turnovers...
East Texas high school football player suffers severe head injury during homecoming game
TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury during a Friday night homecoming game. According to First Baptist Church Troup, Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High Schoo, was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo. "We believe in...
Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff. Needless to say, he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon. One such tradition is the tortilla toss. Started in 1992 after...
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
KTRE
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
