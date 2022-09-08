ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

By Kara Scannell, Hannah Rabinowitz, Shawna Mizelle, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon expected to surrender to face new indictment in New York case

Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly expected to surrender to New York state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment.This comes just weeks after a federal jury convicted him of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for intentionally defying a subpoena related to the assault on the US Capitol last year.The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Mr Bannon’s prosecution is likely to mirror aspects of the federal case in which the former Trump political adviser was pardoned. Mr Trump had pardoned Mr Bannon on federal fraud charges before leaving...
POTUS
Vice

Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real

The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Border Wall#Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mic

Polo shirt enthusiast Steve Bannon surrendered to New York prosecutors

Steve Bannon, the architect of former President Donald Trump’s political reign with a soft spot for white nationalist views, turned himself in to New York City prosecutors on Thursday, where he was hit with charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar scam to fleece credulous xenophobes into believing they were funding the construction of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy