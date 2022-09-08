Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to NY state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to border wall effort

Read full article on original website
Mary Trump speculates that Jared Kushner could be the 'Mar-a-Lago mole' after reports say an informant close to Trump guided FBI agents to the documents
The FBI recovered 11 boxes of classified documents during the Mar-a-Lago raid, court documents say. Sources told The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek that someone told the feds about the materials and where to look. Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle, said she thinks Jared Kushner may have...
Watch Bannon arrive at court to surrender on border wall fraud charges
Steve Bannon arrived at a New York courthouse to surrender on charges related to his fundraising effort to build a wall along the southern US border. He is expected to plead not guilty, attorney Robert Costello told CNN. CNN’s Kara Scannell reports.
Michael Cohen believes Trump is likely keeping copies of top-secret documents at his children's homes, Bedminster, and Trump Tower
Michael Cohen thinks Trump could have copies of the top-secret files found at Mar-a-Lago. Cohen said Trump might have stashed the documents at his homes in Bedminster and New York. Cohen also suggested that these files might also be in the homes of Trump's children. Michael Cohen, who was once...
Steve Bannon indicted after surrendering to New York authorities
Steve Bannon has been indicted after surrendering himself to prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Thursday morning around 9 a.m. local time.
Michael Cohen says Trump's next move in the Mar-a-Lago probe would be to find a scapegoat — Rudy Giuliani
Michael Cohen said Trump is likely looking for a scapegoat for potential criminal charges. Calling Trump "Captain Chaos," Cohen speculated that this scapegoat could be Rudy Giuliani. "They're gonna throw him under the bus for Mar-a-Lago," Cohen told CNN host Don Lemon. Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's one-time personal...
'They Will Have To Kill Me First,' Promises Steve Bannon, Just Hours Before Surrender To NY Prosecutors
“I am never going to stop fighting,” Steve Bannon said yesterday when news broke of his impending indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”. This morning the erstwhile Braveheart surrendered to prosecutors with rather...
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
Jared Kushner says Trump governed in a 'peculiar' way and did 'what he thought was appropriate' with the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago
Jared Kushner said Trump governed in a "peculiar" way while weighing in on the Mar-a-Lago raid. He said his father-in-law probably did what he thought was "appropriate" with classified documents. Kushner also dodged a question on whether he would want to work for Trump again. Jared Kushner this week weighed...
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon expected to surrender to face new indictment in New York case
Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly expected to surrender to New York state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment.This comes just weeks after a federal jury convicted him of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for intentionally defying a subpoena related to the assault on the US Capitol last year.The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Mr Bannon’s prosecution is likely to mirror aspects of the federal case in which the former Trump political adviser was pardoned. Mr Trump had pardoned Mr Bannon on federal fraud charges before leaving...
Trump Attempted To Pay Attorney With Horse, Upcoming Book Says
"This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse," the lawyer reportedly replied to Trump.
Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, top Trump aides, were among more than a dozen people subpoenaed for DOJ's expansive Jan. 6 investigation: NYT report
A federal grand jury is investigating Donald Trump's fundraising arm and the plot to interfere with the 2020 election result, per The New York Times.
Steve Bannon’s Criminal Nightmare Just Got Very Real
The infamous, triple-shirted, right-wing political provocateur Steve Bannon could be sent to prison for more than a decade if he’s convicted in the financial fraud case unveiled against him by New York prosecutors on Thursday. And this time, former President Donald Trump can’t save him. That means Bannon,...
The Major Ongoing Investigations Into Donald Trump
Here’s what to know about investigations into Trump, from his alleged Jan. 6 conduct to handling of classified documents.
Steve Bannon said being arrested on money laundering and conspiracy charges was 'one of the best days of my life'
Prosecutors alleged Bannon had conspired to commit fraud through a sham crowdfunded charity that donors thought would help build a US-Mexico wall.
Judge unseals more details about items seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane break down the latest revelations about the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago.
Marco Rubio is defending Trump and reducing the Mar-a-Lago raid to 'a fight over storage of documents'
Rubio's description of the Mar-a-Lago raid ignores that the FBI is probing whether Trump broke federal laws in his handling of classified documents.
Mic
Polo shirt enthusiast Steve Bannon surrendered to New York prosecutors
Steve Bannon, the architect of former President Donald Trump’s political reign with a soft spot for white nationalist views, turned himself in to New York City prosecutors on Thursday, where he was hit with charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar scam to fleece credulous xenophobes into believing they were funding the construction of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.
Steve Bannon was indicted over private border wall campaign. Here are the Arizona ties
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and onetime strategist to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to his involvement in fundraising efforts for a privately funded wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a project with significant Arizona ties. Bannon and “We Build The Wall”, a GoFundMe turned nonprofit organization, were...
WaPo: Material on foreign nation's nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago
Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett joins CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss his reporting that the FBI recovered material relating to a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities during their search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
