CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE – Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Craig DeGenova has joined the Sturdy Savings Bank’s lending team as senior vice pesident/director of lending. As director of lending, DeGenova will develop and direct the bank’s residential, consumer and commercial loan activities. DeGenova brings 30 years of experience in the field of finance to his position, most significantly having served as senior vice president and commercial team leader at OceanFirst Bank for the last six years, and vice president of commercial lending at Cape Bank for the three years prior.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO