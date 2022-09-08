Read full article on original website
21 Years later, Margate has not forgotten
MARGATE – Twenty-one years after the terrorists attacked the United States, the horrors of that day are not forgotten and neither are the sacrifices made by the men and women who put their lives on the line to save others. Margate City Fire Chief Dan Adams opened and closed...
Ventnor swears-in new firefighter
VENTNOR – Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Kriebel Thursday, Sept. 8 swore-in Tyler Rau as the Ventnor City Fire Department’s newest firefighter. Rau, 30, is a lifelong city resident and the son of retired Firefighter Rick Rau. His mother Eve and his fiancé Megan held the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by his brother Justin and numerous members of the Fire Department.
Seasonal birth rate down for South Jersey Ospreys.
As the summer ends and fall begins, ospreys prepare to leave their summer breeding grounds and head for their winter homes. Ospreys arrive each year in the middle of March to prepare their nest and rear their young through the summer. Spring and summer yield the right climate with abundant fish, which is essential for a successful breeding season to sustain their populations.
Sturdy Savings Bank announces new director of lending
CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE – Sturdy Savings Bank has announced that Craig DeGenova has joined the Sturdy Savings Bank’s lending team as senior vice pesident/director of lending. As director of lending, DeGenova will develop and direct the bank’s residential, consumer and commercial loan activities. DeGenova brings 30 years of experience in the field of finance to his position, most significantly having served as senior vice president and commercial team leader at OceanFirst Bank for the last six years, and vice president of commercial lending at Cape Bank for the three years prior.
Ventnor adopts lead pipe replacement ordinance
VENTNOR – Although there are still questions that remain unanswered, the Ventnor City Board of Commissioners Thursday, Sept. 8 approved a new ordinance giving property owners 90 days to inform the city if they want to opt out of a 10-year citywide project to replace galvanized steel water service lines.
Former Margate firefighter convicted in healthcare fraud scheme
CAMDEN – A former Margate firefighter was convicted Thursday on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health...
MudGirls Studios celebrates 5th anniversary with documentary film screening
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – MudGirls Studios will be hosting its first ever fundraising celebration Friday, Sept. 23 at Stockton University’s Campus Theater. MudGirls Studios is celebrating more than five years of transforming lives through ceramic art made in its Atlantic City studio. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with...
Atlantic County reports first human case of West Nile virus
Atlantic County health officials are urging residents to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito borne illness by reducing their exposure to mosquito bites as officials have confirmed the first human case this year of West Nile virus in an Atlantic County resident. According to the New Jersey Department of...
