Ithaca, NY

Trumansburg seeks to boost village’s walkability

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg officials are applying for a state grant. Mayor Rordan Hart tells WHCU about the New York Forward program. The mayor says the grant would make Trumansburg even more friendly for walkers. If awarded the grant, Mayor Hart says it would connect about one third...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Village of Owego approves purchase of new dump truck

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new vehicle is headed to the Village of Owego. On Tuesday, officials voted in favor of buying a dump truck. It’ll cost no more than $96,000. Village officials approved purchasing a new police car in August. Elsewhere in Tioga County, solar panels are...
OWEGO, NY
Green Street parking garage opens in Ithaca, Officials discuss next phase

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Welcome words for Ithaca residents and visitors – the Green Street parking garage is open. Representatives from the City, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, and the Vecino Group were on hand Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the freshly finished first phase of the project. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis thanked all involved for their tireless work and summarized the garage itself.
ITHACA, NY
Grant applications open for Tompkins Community Recovery Fund

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Applications are open for a Tompkins County grant program. The Tompkins Community Recovery Fund has over $6.5 million available to help those eligible recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible organizations include nonprofits, impacted small businesses, small educational institutions, healthcare providers, and government entities.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

