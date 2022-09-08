Read full article on original website
LSU Home Opener This Weekend!
LSU opens the Brian Kelly era at home this Saturday against Southern University. Both universities are based in Baton Rouge, both have had football programs for over a century, but surprisingly, have never played each other. LSU head coach Brian Kelly brings a pedigree to LSU football that hasn't been...
Attempted Kidnappings, Burglary & Fights on LSU Campus
The 2022 Fall Semester at LSU in Baton Rouge is not getting off to a glowing start. Amid the excitement of this being "Game Week," LSU & Baton Rouge police have been busy with at least 4 incidents that have happened just within this first week of classes. A video...
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
