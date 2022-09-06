ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New on Netflix in September 2022: Every movie and TV series coming this month

Netflix is gearing up for a busy end to 2022.September seems to be a calm before the storm-of-sorts – the storm being a deluge of films set to be awards contenders when Oscar season rolls around.The first of the streaming service’s high-profile films, set to arrive in the tail-end of the year, will be Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas.Elsewhere, there is a bunch of non-Netflix films set to be added over the course of the month, as well as the return of everyone’s favourite Karate Kid spin-off TV series.This list has been compiled by...
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
TVLine

How to Watch Days of Our Lives Once It Leaves NBC to Stream on Peacock

The sands are still slipping through that hourglass, but now in a new, streaming-only home, as the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives moves from NBC to the Peacock streaming service. Here’s how you can keep tabs on life in Salem USA. Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12, thus ending its 57-year run on NBC. New episodes, released every weekday, will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a fall promotion running throughout the month of September slashes the Premium rate to just $1.99/month...
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: September 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is serving up plenty worth fall-ing for with their list of new content available this September that will be sure to start autumn streaming on a high note. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful September 2022 premieres is sure to have something for everyone.
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TV Fanatic

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Unveils a New Generation of Duttons

Paramount+ on Thursday unveiled the cast of its highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel 1923. Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) is set to play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.'s son and great-nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family. Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas)...
startattle.com

Wedding of A Lifetime (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Startattle.com – Wedding of A Lifetime 2022. Wedding of A Lifetime is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Anne Wheeler (Loyalties, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Bye Bye...
The Verge

New and returning customers can get $60 off a three-month Hulu with Live TV subscription

We’ve got some good news for both Marvel and sports fans: you can save $60 while watching both Marvel’s new Thor: Love and Thunder and football this week as a part of Hulu’s latest sale. In honor of the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8th, Hulu is offering both new and returning customers a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $49.99 instead of $69.99 per month for three months.
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)

After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
ETOnline.com

'The Masked Singer' Is Changing Up Its Format and Adding a Double Unmasking

The Masked Singer is making some major changes. On Wednesday, Fox announced that season 8 of the competition series will feature an all-new format, which will include double unmaskings and new celebrity singers in every episode. Every episode will feature several performances with disguised celebs, but, unlike past seasons, only...
