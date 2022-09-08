Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood Channel Weird Al and Madonna in the Biopic Satire Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
From Freddie Mercury to James Brown to Madonna herself, many of the artists that “Weird” Al Yankovic has parodied have either received the biopic treatment, or have one in the works. So it’s only fitting that the musical madman himself is finally getting his own origin story in Weird, a movie about Al’s rise to mainstream ubiquity—one that turns out to be a parody of biopics themselves. Yankovic co-wrote the screenplay with director Eric Appel, and Daniel Radcliffe dons a tight-curled wig to star as the accordion-playing oddball.
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
RELATED PEOPLE
George Clooney and Julia Roberts couldn't stop laughing when they had to film a kiss for 'Ticket to Paradise'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together. The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Eastwood Has Made A Name For Himself In Hollywood, Just Like His Dad
Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree when we look at the lives of Scott Eastwood, the 26-years old American actor, and his father, Clint Eastwood, an American film actor and producer. Scott is Clint’s youngest son. Like his father, Scott has also made quite a name for himself. At the initial stage of his acting career, Scott used Reeves, his mother’s last name because he wanted to remain distinct and not cling to his father’s good name. However, the difference in the name does not deny that he is the son of Clint Eastwood. Scott eventually settled on taking his family name, Eastwood, in 2008.
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
Tegan and Sara’s Teenage Years Form a Sweet, Scruffy Coming-of-Age Series in Amazon’s ‘High School’
The second scene in “High School,” before even the title card makes an appearance, sees future Canadian pop star Tegan Quin absently staring at the already-iconic Icelandic pop star Björk. While the swan queen would serve as a sound role model for any artistic-minded youth, Björk’s words barely register with the brooding young woman, sitting in her basement, building resentment toward a sister who’s upstairs monopolizing their once-shared friend, Phoebe (Olivia Rouyre). Soon, in a fight ostensibly started over a loud boombox, Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) gets one heck of a shiner from her frustrated sibling, Tegan (played by Railey Gilliland). But...
Kelly Ripa reveals when Ryan Seacrest will finally return to hosting Live with an ‘all-new episode’
KELLY Ripa has revealed when her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest will finally return to the show for an all-new episode. Fans have been slamming the hosts for “faking” parts of Live with Kelly and Ryan recently. After Kelly was off the show for a two-week break, she returned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and more 'Lord of the Rings' stars come out to defend the diverse cast in 'The Rings of Power' after backlash
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been facing backlash for its diverse cast of characters.
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History
As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
Popculture
Netflix Makes Decision on 'The Crown' Season 6 Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96, Netflix's historical drama centered around Britain's longest-service monarch's reign has been paused. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Hill Friday morning that The Crown Season 6 has paused production in honor of the late monarch. Season 5 of the series is set to premiere in November, with Season 6 acting as the show's final season.
Comments / 0