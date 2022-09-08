ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
GQMagazine

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood Channel Weird Al and Madonna in the Biopic Satire Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

From Freddie Mercury to James Brown to Madonna herself, many of the artists that “Weird” Al Yankovic has parodied have either received the biopic treatment, or have one in the works. So it’s only fitting that the musical madman himself is finally getting his own origin story in Weird, a movie about Al’s rise to mainstream ubiquity—one that turns out to be a parody of biopics themselves. Yankovic co-wrote the screenplay with director Eric Appel, and Daniel Radcliffe dons a tight-curled wig to star as the accordion-playing oddball.
MOVIES
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'

Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Cullen
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Independent
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Eastwood Has Made A Name For Himself In Hollywood, Just Like His Dad

Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree when we look at the lives of Scott Eastwood, the 26-years old American actor, and his father, Clint Eastwood, an American film actor and producer. Scott is Clint’s youngest son. Like his father, Scott has also made quite a name for himself. At the initial stage of his acting career, Scott used Reeves, his mother’s last name because he wanted to remain distinct and not cling to his father’s good name. However, the difference in the name does not deny that he is the son of Clint Eastwood. Scott eventually settled on taking his family name, Eastwood, in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Tegan and Sara’s Teenage Years Form a Sweet, Scruffy Coming-of-Age Series in Amazon’s ‘High School’

The second scene in “High School,” before even the title card makes an appearance, sees future Canadian pop star Tegan Quin absently staring at the already-iconic Icelandic pop star Björk. While the swan queen would serve as a sound role model for any artistic-minded youth, Björk’s words barely register with the brooding young woman, sitting in her basement, building resentment toward a sister who’s upstairs monopolizing their once-shared friend, Phoebe (Olivia Rouyre). Soon, in a fight ostensibly started over a loud boombox, Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) gets one heck of a shiner from her frustrated sibling, Tegan (played by Railey Gilliland). But...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History

As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World

Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Netflix Makes Decision on 'The Crown' Season 6 Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96, Netflix's historical drama centered around Britain's longest-service monarch's reign has been paused. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Hill Friday morning that The Crown Season 6 has paused production in honor of the late monarch. Season 5 of the series is set to premiere in November, with Season 6 acting as the show's final season.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy