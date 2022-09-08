Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree when we look at the lives of Scott Eastwood, the 26-years old American actor, and his father, Clint Eastwood, an American film actor and producer. Scott is Clint’s youngest son. Like his father, Scott has also made quite a name for himself. At the initial stage of his acting career, Scott used Reeves, his mother’s last name because he wanted to remain distinct and not cling to his father’s good name. However, the difference in the name does not deny that he is the son of Clint Eastwood. Scott eventually settled on taking his family name, Eastwood, in 2008.

