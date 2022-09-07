ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
George Clooney
Person
Julia Roberts
E! News

Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen

Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Scream Queens#Bali
Parade

Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31

Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Comeback: Lea Michelle Earns Six Standing Ovations For 'Funny Girl' On Broadway After 'Glee' Scandal

Lea Michele hit the stage at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre for her Funny Girl debut on Tuesday, September 6, receiving a staggering six standing ovations. The crowd cheered as soon as Michele appeared, and following the show, the former Scream Queens star could be seen getting visibly emotional during curtain call after playing the role that musical legend Barbra Streisand originated in 1964.The part of play lead Fanny Brice was initially given to Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein, but after receiving disappointing reviews, Michele's career came full circle when she was offered the titular role. The recasting was heartwarmingly fitting for...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy