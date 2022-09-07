Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
Carrie Bickmore showcases her figure in a black jumpsuit at the London premiere of George Clooney and Julia Roberts' new film Ticket to Paradise
Carrie Bickmore stunned at the world premiere for the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday. The Project host, 41, jetted to the UK for just one night, and spent most of it at the red-carpet screening for the new film starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating to Parenthood
Finding The One. Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell have preferred to keep details about their romance on the down low — but they have still offered glimpses at their road to happily ever after over the years. The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2016 after they were spotted spending time together. Later that year, […]
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West. In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming. Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue...
Here's the Rumored Cast for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is going to look very different when it premieres on Sept. 19. Not only will it be airing on a different network, but also with a brand-new co-host in former winner Alfonso Ribiero. But one thing does stay constant for DWTS season 31, as a new group of celebrities will take to the stage in pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy.
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Kelly Ripa reveals when Ryan Seacrest will finally return to hosting Live with an ‘all-new episode’
KELLY Ripa has revealed when her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest will finally return to the show for an all-new episode. Fans have been slamming the hosts for “faking” parts of Live with Kelly and Ryan recently. After Kelly was off the show for a two-week break, she returned...
Comeback: Lea Michelle Earns Six Standing Ovations For 'Funny Girl' On Broadway After 'Glee' Scandal
Lea Michele hit the stage at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre for her Funny Girl debut on Tuesday, September 6, receiving a staggering six standing ovations. The crowd cheered as soon as Michele appeared, and following the show, the former Scream Queens star could be seen getting visibly emotional during curtain call after playing the role that musical legend Barbra Streisand originated in 1964.The part of play lead Fanny Brice was initially given to Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein, but after receiving disappointing reviews, Michele's career came full circle when she was offered the titular role. The recasting was heartwarmingly fitting for...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps’ Best BFF Moments Over the Years
Look back at best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' cutest moments together through the years!
LOOK: Garth Brooks Rocks Ireland Concert, Posts Absolutely Epic Photo
Country star Garth Brooks headed to Ireland for a concert. Afterwards, he shared an awesome… The post LOOK: Garth Brooks Rocks Ireland Concert, Posts Absolutely Epic Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Golden Retriever Puppies' Cute Reactions to Watching Their First Movie Are Beyond Sweet
Movie magic is totally a real thing--especially for children! You know exactly what we mean if you remember watching your favorite films as a child and feeling entirely drawn into the story. Sometimes, the movies almost seemed real!. That's an experience some of the @caligoldenretrievers pups can relate to now,...
Euphoria Sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Have a Glamorous Reunion in Italy
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. This is what we call a euphoric moment. It was a mini reunion for Euphoria co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2. The two were photographed during the Bones...
