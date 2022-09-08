Read full article on original website
The Little Mermaid remake teases classic song in first trailer
Disney has released a gorgeous first trailer for The Little Mermaid's live-action remake, swimming into cinemas next year. The trailer was unveiled during Disney's big panel today (September 9) at the D23 Expo, and it ends with a teaser of Halle Bailey's Ariel delivering the iconic song 'Part of Your World'.
Star Wars and American Horror Story star lands next movie role
Billie Lourd, the star of American Horror Story and Disney's Star Wars trilogy of sequels, has found her next movie role in the transatlantic comedy And Mrs. And Mrs. stars Lourd alongside Colin Hanks and Aisling Bea and follows Bea as a woman whose fiancé (Hanks) dies shortly before their wedding day. Lourd stars as Bea's proposed sister-in-law, who encourages Bea to marry her brother anyway despite his death.
Thor: Love and Thunder changes viral CGI scene on Disney+
Thor: Love and Thunder has blazed its way onto Disney+, and it has made some changes since its theatrical release. A scene from the film where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) speaks to Heimdall's son Astrid, or Axel, through Asgardian magic, went viral for its less than stellar visual effects. But now,...
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
Marvel Secret Invasion. - Disney+
First trailer shown, I think it looks pretty good and it's got a stacked cast. Yeah love the look of this. Got that Winter Soldier/70s paranoia feeling about it.
Doctor Strange 2 star opens up about surprise MCU return
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Lashana Lynch thought her surprise MCU return was "amazing". In Sam Raimi's mind-bending sequel, Lynch's Captain Marvel character Maria Rambeau cameos as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati, whom Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch brutally dispatches during one standout scene. Quizzed by Variety on...
Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return
Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde
The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
Loki season 2 adds Everything Everywhere All At Once star
Loki is returning for season two and with a new season comes new casting, and the latest to be added is Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan. During Disney's D23 Expo today (September 11), Marvel boss Kevin Feige surprised the crowd by bringing the cast out to show off some exclusive footage of the Disney+ show.
‘The Good Nurse’ Review: Jessica Chastain Takes Down Eddie Redmayne in Chilly True-Life Drama
In the fall of 2003, a new nurse arrived at a quiet hospital in the middle of New Jersey. He was mild-mannered and affable, with an impressive resume of former gigs. His name was Charles Cullen. Call him Charlie. He quickly became friends with fellow nurse Amy Loughren, who was also good at her job and kind to those who came into her orbit. Both were hiding secrets: Amy had recently learned she had a disease that required a heart transplant, one she could not afford until she had finished up six months at her new-ish gig at the hospital...
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 (From the upcoming Still Working 9 To 5 Documentary)
Dolly has a great voice too - so why is she so far in the background and why is this track suddenly so boring, slow and pointless with none of the fire of the original. Not all songs need to be slowed down. Just lame.
New Amsterdam casts Skins UK star in season 5
New Amsterdam has cast Skins UK star Katherine Prescott to join the fifth season, which is also the final season of the show. According to TVLine, Prescott will be joining the NBC drama in a recurring role as Dr Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. The official synopsis of the show...
The Imperfects season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Imperfects spoilers follow. Love a superhero show like Umbrella Academy where people are gifted with wacky powers they can't control? How about a supernatural-themed YA series like The Order? Netflix has got you covered with a new show from The Order showrunner Dennis Heaton called The Imperfects. Co-created with...
NCIS: Hawaii (Disney)
Haven’t seen anything about this but there it was on Disney. First ep was ok. Surely there will be crossovers with the other shows. Haven’t seen anything about this but there it was on Disney. First ep was ok. Surely there will be crossovers with the other shows.
Royal family 1969 documentary
It being shown, I was 8 In 1969., it wouldn't be re shown in her lifetime. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. I think that the Queen requested many years ago that it was never to be broadcast in full again.
The Simpsons boss reacts to eerie correct show predictions
The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean has weighed in on those famous correct predictions throughout the animation's 33-year history. By 2018, the town of Springfield had played host to at least 17 foreshadowings that would eventually unravel in the real world, and more have happened since then. Now, during an...
Radio via Sky- the future
Now that Global Player and Radio Player have launched via Sky Q, how much life is there left in satellite distribution of commercial radio stations? As well as capacity costs, there are EPG fees for each station. Yes, there are legacy Sky+ HD boxes out there that don't support the new apps, but these are ever decreasing in number.
Your favourite series - Part 2
2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
